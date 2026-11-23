By his own estimation, esteemed singer-songwriter and producer Richard Thompson has written over 400 songs across a 70-year career – and it turns out that a raft of the Who’s stage-smashed gear has been a key part of his journey.

“The Who wanted to make your ears bleed, they were that loud,” he tells Guitar World’s Paul Riario in a new interview. “I think Hendrix took some of the stage persona and feedback ideas came from the Who.”

Thompson, meanwhile, took from the Who more literally. Pete Townshend’s penchant for smashing guitars on stage came in handy, and before his instruments ended up in the guitar graveyard, they were sometimes given a second lease on life.

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Thompson was afforded the chane to rummage through their scrap heap, and found plenty of value in it.

“At the time, in 1966, ’67, you would go into your local music shop in London, and there’d be a little sign saying, ‘No more credit for the Who,’” he recalls. “They were smashing instruments at such a rate, [the music stores] were running out.

“The roadies at that time would all know each other,” he continues. “So our roadie would know the Who’s roadie. We’d know Jimi Hendrix’s roadie.

“So if we needed anything, I’d say, ‘Have you got any Strat pickups?’ and there’d be a suitcase full of bits, of destroyed Rickenbackers and destroyed Stratocasters, [and we’d pile through it].”

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I haven’t got it right yet: Richard Thompson on hybrid picking, Hendrix & 60 years of folk rock - YouTube Watch On

As the saying goes, one man’s junk is another’s treasure, and Thompson made full use of it. But not all of Townshend’s smashed guitars were recovered: one wrecked SG was claimed by a fan, who then carefully pieced back together.

In related news, Thompson has also opened up on his approach to storytelling guitar solos, a trick that has defined his journeyman career, while Townshend looks to be warming to Led Zeppelin.