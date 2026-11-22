Yngwie Malmsteen is a man of action. If you go to see his show, you’re not walking away thinking his mind was on other things, that he was looking forward to getting off the stage as soon as possible so he could change into his sweatpants and watch reruns of The Golden Girls.

Heck, sometimes he takes it a little too far, like back in the day when he used to actually take vintage Stratocasters on the road. Sure, that’s okay, this was the ‘80s, and ‘50s Strats were cheaper then. Umm, no. It was crazy then, crazier now.

Anyway, in a new interview with Guitar World, the irrepressible Mozart of neoclassical shred metal guitar recounts a chilling tale of when that all went wrong, and his flamboyant stage antics sent a holy-grail Strat to its grave in Tokyo.

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If you’re of a nervous disposition or in the vintage guitar game, please look away now. We’ll let Malmsteen pick up the story.

“I was playing the Budokan in about 1988 and I had a 1959 Strat,” says Malmsteen. “1959 was the first year they had a rosewood fretboard, not maple.”

The crowd was going wild. Malmsteen was in his element, and all was going well until it wasn’t. “I was doing my thing, you know, throwing the guitar in the air,” Malmsteen continues. “But I didn’t catch it perfectly, so the neck snapped off the body.”

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A less well-adjusted individual might have broken down right then and there. Especially if, say, someone from the year 2026 teleported onto the Budokan’s stage and showed Malmsteen what a ’59 Strat goes for on Reverb. But Malmsteen had faith in his tech, who could fix anything. The problem was the legendary Japanese promoter Mr. Udo was watching this unfold.

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“After the show I said to my tech, ‘Keep the parts, we’ll fix that,’ but Mr. Udo goes, ‘Oh, I see you smashed your guitar, can I keep the scraps?’” says Malmsteen. “And I had to say, ‘Oh, okay,’ and gave him my 1959 Strat. I don’t do that any more.”

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Lesson learned. And ever since, Malmsteen has just taken the newest model of his signature Strat out on the road with him. And why not? That is what they are made for, and they are built to his specs. Which guitar would he grab if the house is on fire? That’s easy.

“The one that’s nearest to me – a Strat, obviously,” he says. “But I don’t like to be attached to one guitar. In 2006 or so, I did a very serious revamping of my signature Stratocaster. I made it so that I could go into Guitar Center, take it off the wall, and do a gig with it. When I go on tour, I have about 10 of them, and they’re set up exactly the same.

“Before then, I would take 1971s and ‘68s and ‘56s on the road, which was great, but it was kind of stupid in a way, too, because they’re so expensive, some of those old guitars.”

You can read this interview with Yngwie Malmsteen in the latest issue of Guitar World. Better still, subscribe and save.