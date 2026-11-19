Ally Venable has quickly become one of the new faces of Texas blues. So much so, that she was invited to play at Buddy Guy’s 90th birthday concert, sharing the lineup alongside legends such as Susan Tedeschi, Joe Bonamassa, Derek Trucks, John Mayer, Billy Gibbons, and, of course, Guy himself.

The occasion was the latest in a number of full-circle moments for Venable, whose connection to Guy goes way back.

“One of my very first shows was a Buddy Guy show; my mom surprised me with tickets when I was 15 years old,” Venable reveals in the latest issue of Guitarist.

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“That night, he saw me in the front row and gave me one of his picks, which was kinda chipped off. I still have it.

“Little did I know I’d be touring and making music with him, celebrating him at Radio City Music Hall with all these crazy-amazing guitar players. I would never have thought that would be my life, but I’m coming to realise that everything is full circle.”

And while Venable was wielding a standard Les Paul for that pan-generational homage to the blues, there’s another guitar in her arsenal that stands out for a very special reason.

It’s a stunning red S-style guitar, made by fellow Texan Jimmy Wallace, which Venable has been playing “for a while.”

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“All of the relicing you see is just done by me on the road. All of my blood, sweat, and tears literally are on this guitar. And I took off the backplate to expose the springs, to just have more sustain. I feel like when you remove that, it just amplifies the sound a little bit more.”

It has a direct link to her blues hero, too. It’s got Guy’s very own autograph – emblazoned on the headstock.

Buddy Guy & Ally Venable * Nov 10 2021 * Reading PA * Five Long Years - YouTube Watch On

“I’d been touring with Buddy Guy for two and a half years, and all that time I didn’t ask him to sign anything because I was just so immersed in being around him and watching his shows – all of it was pretty crazy,” she admits.

“But we were just talking in the hallway before he went on and I was like, ‘Buddy, do you think you could sign my guitar ’cos you’re one of the reasons I play?’

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, where do you want me to sign?’ I was like, ‘Wherever you want!’ So he just chose to sign it up here, and it’s something I’ll always cherish and look at while I’m on stage to inspire me.”

For more from Ally Venable, plus new interviews with Yngwie Malmsteen, and Steve Hackett and Steve Rothery, pick up issue 544 of Guitarist from Magazines Direct.