St Albans-based guitarist Danny Dela Cruz got his big break playing in Nathan James-fronted rockers Inglorious back in 2018, and since parting ways five years later his career has been going from strength to strength.

Recent highlights have included becoming an instructor for online course specialists JTC Guitar and getting hired as a session musician for pop sensation Ellie Goulding.

This year, the 27-year-old released his debut solo EP, So Long As There Are Stars.

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Slow Dancing

Though he was initially known for higher gain tones as a member of Inglorious, the new EP is a celebration of Danny’s softer, more melodic and neo-soul-influenced side.

“It definitely felt like a risk going into this style,” he admits. “I was afraid nobody would like it because most people knew me for being heavier. So I put some stuff out using my Strat to show that side of me and the feedback was good. Then it was a natural progression to create the EP and do the whole thing in that style. I feel like it’s opened more doors for me as a musician.

“I wanted to find a balance between shredding and melody, with something like vibrato right at the top as well. My approach is thinking of it like twisting a door knob – that’s what produces the sound I seem to like most.”

Nothing To Gain

Life - Danny Dela Cruz - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

The tones on the new EP have more in common with players like John Mayer, Chris Buck and Mateus Asato than Slash or Scott Gorham. A couple of Custom Shop Strats loaded with Bare Knuckle pickups handled the bulk of the work, as well as a Murphy Lab 1959 ES-355 for the song Life.

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“We recorded at Momentum Studios in Plymouth and I used a hand-wired 100-watt ‘Plexi’ through Greenback speakers, with various overdrives stacked,” Danny explains. “The main ones were my Analog Man King Of Tone, a Klon copy by a company called Ryra, plus a Tube Screamer.

“It’s interesting with ‘Plexis’. You had people like Eddie Van Halen who got a lot of juice out of them. But I don’t jump the channels; I actually go into the Bright channel so the bottom-end stays tight, which is also helped by keeping the volume around two o’clock.”

School’s Out

In Another Life | Danny Dela Cruz | Recorded at Salvation Studios - YouTube Watch On

As a video instructor for JTC, Danny is tasked with writing mini songs to help players learn more about technique and expression. Interestingly, this is what led to him pursuing the more melody-focused and Strat-driven ideas heard on the new release.

“To begin with, I was trying to be as flashy as possible,” he reveals. “The roster of players JTC has is pretty special. Everyone stepping into that world feels the pressure of the legends that came before them; you’ve got to level up.

“It wasn’t until I wrote In Another Life for a course that I understood how it’s better to write things that feel good to play. And something clicked because everyone started asking for tabs and backing tracks, which is always a good sign.”

In Another Life - Danny Dela Cruz - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

Continuum

Following the warm reception of the debut EP, with even Joe Satriani contacting the guitarist to congratulate him on his timing and feel, Danny is keen to keep the momentum going.

I’ve just started doing sessions gigs, playing for people like Ellie Goulding. It’s something I’d like to get into more

“I’m working on an album for next year,” he says. “I’ve just started doing session gigs, playing for people like Ellie Goulding. It’s something I’d like to get into more. There are some great session players out there, like Justin Derrico who plays for P!nk, and Mateus Asato who plays for Jessie J and Bruno Mars.

“At the end of the year, I’m flying out to Ohio to perform at an NFL game. Last year they invited me to play Thunderstruck at a Cleveland Browns game that took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was pretty cool.”

Danny's go-to rig

Though he loves the sound of a cranked Marshall, Danny prefers to layer the drive going into his amp.

“That way it can keep blooming and developing,” he reasons. “There’s a brand called Dirty Boy Co that are really cool. They make a Dumble pedal that sounds great. The company was actually started by Blues Saraceno’s dad and is now run by a guy called Danny Gomez.

“One thing I didn’t use on the EP but am absolutely loving right now is the Vemuram Jan Ray pedal. It does all the right things, no matter where I put the knobs.”