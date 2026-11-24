Joe Satriani praised his playing. Ellie Goulding hired him. Is Danny Dela Cruz neo-soul guitar’s next breakout star? “It definitely felt like a risk going into this style”
Having introduced himself playing rock with Inglorious, Danny Dela Cruz is dialing the gain back and finding his sound in the process
St Albans-based guitarist Danny Dela Cruz got his big break playing in Nathan James-fronted rockers Inglorious back in 2018, and since parting ways five years later his career has been going from strength to strength.
Recent highlights have included becoming an instructor for online course specialists JTC Guitar and getting hired as a session musician for pop sensation Ellie Goulding.
This year, the 27-year-old released his debut solo EP, So Long As There Are Stars.
Slow Dancing
Though he was initially known for higher gain tones as a member of Inglorious, the new EP is a celebration of Danny’s softer, more melodic and neo-soul-influenced side.
“It definitely felt like a risk going into this style,” he admits. “I was afraid nobody would like it because most people knew me for being heavier. So I put some stuff out using my Strat to show that side of me and the feedback was good. Then it was a natural progression to create the EP and do the whole thing in that style. I feel like it’s opened more doors for me as a musician.
“I wanted to find a balance between shredding and melody, with something like vibrato right at the top as well. My approach is thinking of it like twisting a door knob – that’s what produces the sound I seem to like most.”
Nothing To Gain
The tones on the new EP have more in common with players like John Mayer, Chris Buck and Mateus Asato than Slash or Scott Gorham. A couple of Custom Shop Strats loaded with Bare Knuckle pickups handled the bulk of the work, as well as a Murphy Lab 1959 ES-355 for the song Life.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“We recorded at Momentum Studios in Plymouth and I used a hand-wired 100-watt ‘Plexi’ through Greenback speakers, with various overdrives stacked,” Danny explains. “The main ones were my Analog Man King Of Tone, a Klon copy by a company called Ryra, plus a Tube Screamer.
“It’s interesting with ‘Plexis’. You had people like Eddie Van Halen who got a lot of juice out of them. But I don’t jump the channels; I actually go into the Bright channel so the bottom-end stays tight, which is also helped by keeping the volume around two o’clock.”
School’s Out
As a video instructor for JTC, Danny is tasked with writing mini songs to help players learn more about technique and expression. Interestingly, this is what led to him pursuing the more melody-focused and Strat-driven ideas heard on the new release.
“To begin with, I was trying to be as flashy as possible,” he reveals. “The roster of players JTC has is pretty special. Everyone stepping into that world feels the pressure of the legends that came before them; you’ve got to level up.
“It wasn’t until I wrote In Another Life for a course that I understood how it’s better to write things that feel good to play. And something clicked because everyone started asking for tabs and backing tracks, which is always a good sign.”
Continuum
Following the warm reception of the debut EP, with even Joe Satriani contacting the guitarist to congratulate him on his timing and feel, Danny is keen to keep the momentum going.
“I’m working on an album for next year,” he says. “I’ve just started doing session gigs, playing for people like Ellie Goulding. It’s something I’d like to get into more. There are some great session players out there, like Justin Derrico who plays for P!nk, and Mateus Asato who plays for Jessie J and Bruno Mars.
“At the end of the year, I’m flying out to Ohio to perform at an NFL game. Last year they invited me to play Thunderstruck at a Cleveland Browns game that took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was pretty cool.”
Danny's go-to rig
Though he loves the sound of a cranked Marshall, Danny prefers to layer the drive going into his amp.
“That way it can keep blooming and developing,” he reasons. “There’s a brand called Dirty Boy Co that are really cool. They make a Dumble pedal that sounds great. The company was actually started by Blues Saraceno’s dad and is now run by a guy called Danny Gomez.
“One thing I didn’t use on the EP but am absolutely loving right now is the Vemuram Jan Ray pedal. It does all the right things, no matter where I put the knobs.”
- So Long As There Are Stars is out now.
- This article first appeared in Guitarist. Subscribe and save.
Amit has been writing for titles like Total Guitar, MusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog, Record Collector, Planet Rock, Rhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.