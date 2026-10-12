“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to know him, hang out with him and play music with him”: Slash honored with the Les Paul Spirit Award
The Guns N’ Roses guitarist has paid tribute to the “groundbreaking” figure behind the award
Slash has become the latest recipient of the Les Paul Spirit Award, following Bob Weir, Steve Miller, and Peter Frampton.
The top-hatted guitar hero has been a poster boy for Gibson’s single cut ever since Guns N’ Roses burst onto the scene with the Appetite for Destruction in 1987 – even if the guitar at the center of the record wasn’t actually a Gibson.
Still, he owns more Les Pauls than most mortals could fathom, including a highly prized ‘50s Goldtop. With them in his hands, he has headlined festivals and stadiums, and sold over 100 million albums across his various bands. So, on October 5, he became the latest star to win the Les Paul Spirit Award.
It was presented by the Les Paul Foundation in partnership with Gibson Gives, Gibson’s charitable arm which has produced some rather storied guitars in recent years.
The award recognizes Slash’s contributions to rock guitar, as he is a player who, in its own words, “Embodies Les Paul’s pioneering spirit through innovation, creativity, technology and music.”
Slash grew close with Les Paul himself during his lifetime, and often frequented the guitarist and engineer’s New York residency shows at The Iridium and other events. The private party where Slash was honored took place at the Les Paul Recording Studio.
“Les was so much more than a great guitarist and innovator,” Slash says. “He was an inventor who changed the instrument itself, built groundbreaking recording equipment and completely reimagined how artists could record music.
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“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to know him, hang out with him and play music with him,” he adds. “I cherish the relationship we had, and receiving an award that carries his name and spirit is a tremendous honor.”
“Not only does Slash exemplify the creativity and curiosity Les had during his life, but he is also an extraordinary talent and a wonderful supporter of the Les Paul Foundation,” adds Michael Braunstein, Executive Director of the Les Paul Foundation.
“If Les were still alive today, Slash and he would be jamming onstage together somewhere regularly.”
Aptly, it was a sentiment Braunstein shared when honoring Peter Frampton – the owner of the iconic Phenix Les Paul – with the award in 2024.
While the wait for a new GNR album continues, Slash is set to join Aerosmith on stage later this month as part of two blockbuster Hollywood Bowl shows.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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