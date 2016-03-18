Haken Premiere "Initiate" Music Video

Haken will release their fourth full-length studio album, Affinity, April 29. Now they are pleased to reveal the video for the first single from the album, "Initiate."

The band had this to say about the video:

"'Initiate' was the first tune from the album that got mixed by Jens. We all remember feeling incredibly excited from the very first listen. Affinity was finally coming to life! Initiate combines the atmospheric and the modern aspects of our sound and, as the album opener, sets the scene for what's to come."

The album is available for preorder here. You also can preorder the album on iTunes or Amazon and receive "Initiate" immediately.Recorded during the winter months of 2015, Affinity marks a new approach to the song-writing process for Haken, as vocalist Ross Jennings explains:

"It is the most collaborative we have ever been on an album. We wanted to develop and expand our sound by having every member contribute initial ideas from the very beginning of the process. It naturally takes longer to filter through the mass of material and fit it all together coherently, but this approach has helped to create something completely fresh whilst maintaining the core elements of Haken's sound."

The band once again called upon Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Between the Buried and Me) for mixing and mastering duties. "He is a wizard in this department! We are always confident his mix will bring out the best from our performance and this is no exception," remarks keyboardist Diego Tejeida.

Like much of Haken's previous music, Affinity is full of surprises and "The Architect," the album's centrepiece, is no exception. Blasting through a dizzying array of instrumental insanity coupled with down-tempo atmospheric tenuity, Haken welcomes friend and Leprous frontman Einar Solberg mid-song for a spot of guest vocals! Just one of many twists and turns throughout this 60-minute musical lobotomy, Affinity will open up a new dimension in this U.K. sextet's trajectory.

Affinity will arrive as a Limited Edition Media Book (incl. bonus disc with instrumentals), 180g Gatefold 2 LP Edition (incl. album on CD), Standard CD Jewel Case, Digital Download and Deluxe Digital Download (incl. instrumental version of the album as bonus).

For more about Haken, visit hakenmusic.com.

The full track-listing for the album is as follows:

1. affinity.exe [1:24]

2. Initiate [4:16]

3. 1985 [9:09]

4. Lapse [4:44]

5. The Architect [15:40]

6. Earthrise [4:48]

7. Red Giant [6:06]

8. The Endless Knot [5:50]

9. Bound By Gravity [9:29]The band has also confirmed their first European tour dates, and you can find those below:

25.05.16 Bristol, The Fleece [UK]

26.05.16 London, The Garage [UK]

27.05.16 Zoetermeer, Boerderij [NL]

28.05.16 Verviers, Spirit of 66 [BE]

29.05.16 Paris, Divan du monde [FR]

30.05.16 Pratteln, Z7 [CH]

31.05.16 Lyon, Marché Gare [FR]

02.06.16 Barcelona, Razz 2 [ES]

03.06.16 Madrid, Caracol [ES]

04.06.16 Peralta, Minnuendo Festival[ES]

06.06.16 Milan, Legend Club [IT]

07.06.16 Munich, Backstage [DE]

08.06.16 Karlsruhe, Substage [DE]

09.06.16 Aschaffenburg, Colos Saal [DE]

10.06.16 Berlin, Maschinenhaus [DE]

11.06.16 Warsaw, Progresja [PL]

12.06.16 Gdynia, Klub Atlantic [PL]

14.06.16 Stockholm, Bryggarsalen [SE]

15.06.16 Oslo, John Dee [NO]

16.06.16 Copenhagen, Spillestedet Stengade [DK]

17.06.16 Hamburg, Logo [DE]

18.06.16 Cologne, Gebäude 9 [DE]

19.06.16 London, Stone Free Festival [UK]

25.06.16 Tel Aviv, Gagarin [IL]

26.06.16 Tel Aviv, Havana Club [IL]

17.07.16 Joensuu, Ilosaarirock [FI]