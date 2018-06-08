Smashing Pumpkins Premiere New Song, "Solara"

A month ahead of their Shiny and Oh So Bright reunion tour, Smashing Pumpkins have premiered a new song, "Solara." The track is the first song original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin have recorded together in 18 years. You can check it out above.

The Shiny and Oh So Bright tour will take the group across the United States—with stops in Montreal and Toronto—from mid-July through early September, and will exclusively feature material from the band's first five albums.

Notably, the tour will not feature original bassist D'arcy Wretzky, with whom the band feuded in the press in the days leading up to the tour's announcement. The band claimed that Wretzky turned down an invitation to join the tour, an invitation Wretzky claimed was never extended. In any case though, the original members will be joined by longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder, and sport a three-guitar lineup.

“This show and staging will be unlike any we've ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we've ever played," Corgan said of the tour in a press release. "For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang.”

You can check out the full itinerary, and a teaser for the tour, below. Be sure to look out for more coverage of Smashing Pumpkins' reunion from GW in the future......

For tickets and more info, head on over to smashingpumpkins.com.

Smashing Pumpkins: Shiny and Oh So Bright 2018 Tour