Stream Today's Interview with Mr. Big Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, Billy Sheehan, Pat Torpey and Matt Starr of Mr. Big!



We’ll discuss their upcoming album, DEFYING GRAVITY, and cover career highlights and raucous anecdotes from years of musical pursuits. The band will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski.



DEFYING GRAVITY deftly showcases that patented MR. BIG blend of crunch and melody, from the freight-train ride of opening cut "Open Your Eyes" to the harmony-laden wonderment of "Damn I'm in Love Again" to the grateful/wistful nostalgia of "1992" (recalling the days when the band was flying high atop the singles charts with their international #1 smash "To Be With You") to the barnburning slide-blues closer, "Be Kind." Overall, DEFYING GRAVITY is prime evidence that the only thing MR. BIG remains tethered to is their ongoing pursuit of achieving creative excellence.



DEFYING GRAVITY releases July 7. Find out more about at mrbigsite.com