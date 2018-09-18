Watch Jimi Hendrix Shred "Foxy Lady" at the Miami Pop Festival in 1968

Jimi Hendrix died in London 48 years ago today. The guitar legend was just 27 at the time.

In honor of Hendrix’s life, check out this video of Jimi and the Experience performing his classic “Foxy Lady” at the Miami Pop Festival on May 18, 1968.

The clip can be seen above.

As previously reported, Experience Hendrix and Legacy Recordings have announced a special 50th anniversary release of Hendrix's final studio album, Electric Ladyland.

The deluxe box set boasts previously unreleased demos and live recordings, a documentary on the making of the album, a new 5.1 surround sound mix by Eddie Kramer, 24 bit/96 kz high resolution stereo audio, a book containing handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen photos.

Eddie Kramer recently spoke about the updated mix, telling Rolling Stone : "There’s so much more clarity and so much more depth. You really can understand and hear a lot more detail of the underlying instruments, the rhythm guitars that Jimi put in, the subtle things that were going on with the background vocals, the percussion. It’s just in your face. You feel like you’re in the room with the band.”

The Deluxe Edition features:

CD1: The original album, now newly remastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tapes.

CD2: Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes, which presents 20 never before heard demos and studio outtakes from this period in Hendrix’s career.

CD3: Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At the Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68, part of Experience Hendrix’s Dagger Records official bootleg series. The never-before-released recording captures the band and the mounting excitement that took place just weeks before the release of Electric Ladyland.

Blu-Ray: Includes the acclaimed full-length documentary At Last… The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland plus a new 5.1 surround sound mix of the entire original album by Hendrix’s original engineer Eddie Kramer plus the original stereo mixes in uncompressed 24 bit/96 kz high resolution audio.

Electric Ladyland Deluxe Edition includes a full color, 48-page book containing Jimi’s handwritten lyrics, poem and instructions to his record label, as well as never-before-published photos from the recording sessions that were shot by Eddie Kramer himself.

All contained in a luxe casemade book with new cover art which is true to Hendrix’s original vision of the album’s cover: a Linda (McCartney) Eastman photograph of the band and children at the statue of Alice In Wonderland in New York’s Central Park.

You can pre-order all configurations of Electric Ladyland here .

