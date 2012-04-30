GW Blog: My Bloody Valentine Reissues on the Way, Unreleased Track Streaming Online

In the category of "bands far more influential than their back-catalog sales suggest," right next to Joy Division, Wire, The Smiths, Pixies and Gang of Four, sit My Bloody Valentine, who ushered in the shoegaze movement with their distorted, reverb-laden brand of experimental alternative rock.

Back in March, it was confirmed that the band's two studio albums — 1988's Isn't Anything and their 1991 magnum opus, Loveless — will finally get the deluxe-reissue treatment, along with a new collection of the band's EPs, aptly titled EP's 1988-1991.

The reissues are due May 7, and while the band's posting photos of the final package earlier was exciting in its own right (photos below), the biggest news is that you can now listen to a previously unreleased My Bloody Valentine track called "Good For You" — which features on the EP collection — below.

"Good For You" is nothing to write home about, and nothing I can honestly say that would have fit well on either of the band's studio efforts. But it is unmistakably a My Bloody Valentine track, and given the sparsity of the band's creative output, should be a treasured addition to the collection of any die-hard fan.

The reissue project, combined with the band's 2008 reunion for a series of live shows, has led to a lot of talk about a new album from My Bloody Valentine, a possibility that vocalist Kevin Shields says is very real.

When asked earlier this month what he could say about new material from the band, Shields told Pitchfork, "Not much — I need to finish it!"