12 Days of Holiday Deals from Guitar World: Day 6 — Three '20 Essential Licks' DVDs for the Price of One

Get a three-pack of Guitar World's 20 Essential Licks DVDs for $14.99, the price of one DVD.

The three individual DVDs include:

20 Essential Beginner Blues Licks

Learn to play in the style of Jimmy Page, Johnny Winter, Billy Gibbons, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson and other blues greats. This lick pack will teach you classic 12-bar shuffle rhythm patterns, walking bass lines, how to add fills to rhythm patterns, using hybrid picking and palm muting, classic blues turnarounds, and expressive elements, such as finger slides, sweeps and bends, plus much more.

20 Essential Bluegrass Licks

Learn to play in the styles of Doc Watson, Tony Rice, Clarence White, Lester Flatt, and more of your favorite bluegrass guitarists! Master the basics of bluegrass, plus learn the standard tune “Whiskey Before Breakfast.” This lick pack will teach you standard strum accompaniment patterns in the keys of C and G, alternating bass lines, walk-ups, hammer-on and pull-off embellishments, flatpicking melodies, banjo-style forward and backward rolls, “old-timey” and traditional Irish fiddle-style licks with unison notes and “floaters” and much more!

20 Essential Acoustic Rock Licks

Master the ins and outs of acoustic rock guitar and learn the techniques of players like Pete Townshend, Jimmy Page, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and others. This lick pack will teach you how to play versatile rhythm patterns, arpeggiated open chords, open suspended chords, hammers and pulls, and much more. Plus, you'll learn the basics of playing in the styles of rockabilly, early rock and roll, the Beatles, Delta blues and more.

