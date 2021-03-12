The best Fender CD-60S Deals March 2021: Save money on a quality beginner acoustic guitar from Fender

When you’re looking for an acoustic guitar for beginners , you want something that will reward your efforts and entice you to keep picking it up. The Fender CD-60S is one of the best beginners’ acoustic guitars on the market, with craftsmanship and playability way ahead of most of its peers. In this article we’ve rounded up some of the best Fender CD-60S deals on the market, so you can grab one of these outstanding guitars for less than ever.

Whether it’s a guitar to learn on or one to simply have around your studio, the CD-60S is a dream to play and excels across a range of different musical styles. What’s more, it shows how far the entry-level bar has risen in the acoustic world. Where once the thought of an entry-level acoustic would be a scary prospect, with models like the CD-60S there’s proof that quality now exists at all levels if you know where to look.

The best Fender CD-60S deals

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Fender ) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Fender ) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Fender )

Fender CD-60S acoustic guitar Our top recommended acoustic guitar for beginners Price: $199/£199 | Type: Acoustic | Construction: Solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, walnut fingerboard | Frets: 20 | Finish: Black, natural Check Thomann Perfect for beginners Solid top Comfortable neck

Many players start their guitar journey on cheap acoustic guitars. You may remember them; flimsy, boxy guitars with a string action high enough to slice cheese. And, while we look back and call those callus-creating models ‘character building’, any one of us would have swapped for something easier to learn on. Things have changed though, and the Fender CD-60S is the perfect example of how. With the CD-60S, you get an entry-level acoustic guitar which feels, plays and sounds streets ahead of what a beginner model would have in the past. Every detail has been identified and tweaked, from the inviting neck shape and balanced tonality, through to the overall look and build quality.

For under $/£200, you’re getting either a solid spruce or mahogany top with laminated mahogany at the back and sides, along with a mahogany neck and walnut fingerboard housing 20 frets. Fender has paid special attention to the neck shape, making it slim enough that it is easy to play without feeling flimsy. Tonally, the CD-60S can be best described as mellow and warm, without the muddy low-end you can find on some more inexpensive models.

We found the Fender CD-60S is at home across a range of different genres. The aforementioned neck shape means those first few tricky barre chords aren’t the battle they can be on lesser models, while it boasts enough high-end sparkle to make fingerpicking a breeze. Visually, the CD-60S is a treat, with a few different options of finish available. The spruce-topped model comes in either black or traditional natural finish, while the all-mahogany version is truly a sight to behold. Whichever version you prefer, the Fender CD-60S is a near-perfect guitar for beginners, yet has enough style and quality about it to appeal to anyone of any skill level.

Read the full Fender CD-60S review

Fender CD-60S deals: Alternatives

The sub-$/£200 mark is home to a huge number of acoustic guitars, as you can imagine, but not all are created equally. For us, the Epiphone DR-100 is a similarly great option though and comes in a few different finishes. Yamaha is also a heavyweight in the entry-level bracket, with a decent selection of options. The Yamaha FG800 is perhaps the best alternative to the Fender, with superb build quality putting a cut above what you’d expect from a beginners’ model. For younger players, we’d also highlight the Yamaha JR1, which is a ¾ sized acoustic that offers the perfect way to get kids started on their playing journey.

