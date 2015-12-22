Learn 15 Holiday Songs with the 'Christmas Classics Tab Book'

The Christmas Classics Tab Book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $9.99.

The songs in the Hal Leonard Essential Elements Guitar Ensembles series are playable by multiple guitars. Each arrangement features the melody (lead), a harmony part, and a bass line.

Chord symbols are also provided if you wish to add a rhythm part. For groups with more than three or four guitars, the parts may be doubled. All of the songs are printed on two facing pages so no page turns are required. This series is perfect for classroom guitar ensembles or other group guitar settings.

Your guitar ensemble will enjoy playing these 15 holiday hits:

"Angels from the Realms of Glory"

"Angels We Have Heard on High"

"Away in a Manger"

"Coventry Carol"

"Deck the Hall"

"The First Noel"

"God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen"

"Good King Wenceslas"

"Hark! the Herald Angels Sing"

"It Came upon the Midnight Clear"

"Jingle Bells"

"Joy to the World"

"O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)"

"Silent Night"

"We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

