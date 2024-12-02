I’ll always love my plucky little Yamaha, but I’m in serious need of an acoustic upgrade. These are the Cyber Monday savings I have my eye on

My Yamaha F335 – which happens to be our favorite cheap acoustic guitar – has accompanied me through many years and many moves. After a decade and a half, though, I feel like it might be high time to acquire a more refined sibling for it.

So, among all of the Cyber Monday guitar deals I've seen, I've had my eye in particular on those in the acoustic realm – and there have been some real gems.

The models on sale are certainly not of one variety – sonically or visually – and can between them cover a wide range of needs in the studio or onstage.

If you have a Swiftie in your life, or are one yourself, there's a major discount on the Taylor Swift signature Baby Taylor. Those looking for classic (and classy) designs at a discount, meanwhile, should stand up and take note of sales on Epiphone's Dove and Hummingbird models.

Fender has made great strides in the acoustic game in recent years, and the feast of Fender Cyber Monday deals indeed includes some mouth-watering sales on the company's Malibu Player and Newporter Player models.

Martin's also gotten in on the fun, with price-slashings on models both modern, the Special GPC X1E X Series, and classic, in the Special D Classic Dreadnought.

Some of these are expiring soon, so if you're in the market for an acoustic, the time to jump on one of these is now. I'm certainly considering doing so myself...

Be sure, of course, to also have a gander at our full Cyber Monday guitar deals page for our full round-up of sales, discounts, and soon-to-disappear offers.

Taylor Baby Taylor: was US$449 now US$349 at Musician's Friend The best 3/4 scale acoustic guitar on the market and one of the finest beginner acoustics ever constructed, the Baby Taylor is ideal for smaller hands learning their way around the fretboard, as well as more seasoned players who need a robust travel companion to take on the road. It's also the guitar Taylor Swift learned on, and hey – if it's good enough for her, it's good enough for us.

Taylor Swift Signature Baby Taylor: was US$549 now US$449 at Musician's Friend If you want the guitar that Taylor Swift learned on but want a version that will tap into that Swift connection, this pint-sized Baby Taylor – which has been given a distinct Tay Tay twist – is for you (or your kids). Swift learned on the Baby Taylor and took it on tour at a young age, and with some additional ES-B electronics for amplified acoustic tones, this will make for a truly killer starter six-string.

Epiphone Dove: was US$499 now US$399 at Guitar Center The Dove is one the finest Gibson acoustic guitars. However, it does not, to put it mildly, come cheap. So, if you're looking for the Dove's ornate style and booming sound for, with this Cyber Monday discount, 1/10th (!) the price, look no further. Though it features an imitation tortoise pickguard, rather than the real thing, the Epi Dove's Fishman Sonitone pickup system and Grover machine heads are high quality, and make this a perfect choice for those who want a luxurious-looking acoustic at a non-first-class price.

Martin Special GPC X1E X Series: was US$699 now US$549 at Guitar Center Those who are charmed by Martin's heritage but are looking for an acoustic with a slightly more modern appearance would do well to check out this Special GPC X1E X Series model. An amazing $150 cheaper this Cyber Monday, this acoustic features Martin's stellar E-1 pickup system, with its scalloped X-bracing helping to ensure that it booms and projects when un-amplified as well.

Martin Special D Classic Dreadnought: was US$1,049 now US$699 at Guitar Center This deal, which takes an incredible $350 off Martin's stately Special D Classic Dreadnought, might just be the best acoustic guitar deal we've seen in the last week. A versatile, well-built model with that classic look, this dreadnought – at $699 this Cyber Monday – is a steal for anyone looking for that booming, sustaining Martin tone at a non-bank-breaking price.

Fender Malibu Player: was US$449 now US$400 at Fender Shop The Malibu Player may be small, but this pint-sized acoustic packs a punch. Featuring a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and 6-in-line headstock, this guitar is immensely playable, sounds fantastic, and looks pretty cool while doing it.

Fender Newporter Player: was US$449 now US$400 at Fender Shop Even when it isn't on sale, this striking acoustic offers fantastic value for money and with its slim neck it's ideal for beginners. It even comes loaded with Fishman electronics. So, with $49 off for Cyber Monday, the deal just got even sweeter.