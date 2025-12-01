"With the Player II Jazzmaster, Fender delivers a contemporary twist on a classic design without losing the original’s soul": score $170 off a guitar I awarded 4.5 stars to for Cyber Monday

As a full-time writer for Guitar World, I get to try out a ton of guitars, but this year, the Fender Player II Jazzmaster really stood out for me. As a huge fan of offset guitars, I find the Jazzmaster to be the ultimate “wonky” instrument, and right now, it's got a sweet $170 discount as part of Guitar Center's Cyber Monday sale.

Fender’s Player series kicked off in 2018 and quickly became a favorite among, um, players. Fast forward to 2024, and the Player II lineup was shaken up with some seriously exciting upgrades. The Jazzmaster, in particular, underwent a pretty significant makeover, elevating it, in my opinion, from its previous version.

The earlier model was all about grunge, sporting a pair of humbuckers, but the latest version brings back the classic vibe with a set of Alnico 5 Jazzmaster single-coil pickups, returning this offset king firmly back to its surfy roots.

Now, don't get me wrong, the Player II isn’t a vintage reissue. It boasts modern features that make it a joy to play. The Modern C neck comes with a silky smooth satin urethane finish, and the 9.5"-radius slab rosewood fingerboard has been expertly rounded to give you a fantastic playing experience. With 22 medium jumbo frets, it’s clear that this Jazzmaster is a modern take on a classic design.

Save 20% ($170) Fender Player II Jazzmaster: was $869.99 now $699.99 at Guitar Center The Fender Player II Jazzmaster breathes new life into a beloved classic. With its sleek alder body, gorgeous Racing Green finish, and the smooth playability of its rolled rosewood fingerboard, this guitar is a joy to play. Save $170 at Guitar Center.

In my review, I noted, “Sturdy, well-finished, and set up to play right out of the box, it’s clear that Fender has poured a lot of effort into making this Jazzmaster the best it can be, especially at this price point.” I was also blown away by its sound. I mentioned, “I’ve always had a soft spot for the Jazzmaster’s signature single-coil tone, and the Player II did not disappoint. These pickups have a bit of a modern edge, with significantly higher output compared to my own Fender Jazzmaster, plus a more immediate note attack and a tighter mid-range. It’s definitely a fresh take on that iconic sound."

“With the Player II Jazzmaster, Fender delivers a contemporary twist on a classic design without losing the original’s soul. Fantastic playability, stability, and that signature Jazzmaster jangle combine to create a guitar that’s so much more than the sum of its parts.”

Below is a short recording of me playing the Player II Jazzmaster. Every guitar track – both rhythm and leads – was performed with the same guitar using a combination of Fender-style amp models and pickup positions.

If you're tempted to snatch one up for yourself, now's the time. Guitar Center is offering that $170 discount, and the new British Racing Green colorway is just stunning. It’s hard to beat this Jazzmaster deal this Cyber Monday. For more epic Cyber Weekend bargains, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday guitar deals live hub for even more discounts.

