In case you missed every email blast – from your dentist to your sister-in-law’s VPN provider – it is most assuredly Black Friday.

This means there are many deals being hawked, and not all of them are good ones. However, if you’re looking for pocket money fun, there is a sizeable chunk of budget pedals currently available for even budget-er prices over at Amazon.

Budget guitar pedals: up to 29% discounts at Amazon

Many of these pedals were bargains to begin with and now with discounts of 20% and over, they’re firmly in stocking filler territory...

Not every tiny box is a treasure but some of these units do punch well above their diminutive weight, so at this time of nationwide commercial union, I invite you to join me and attempt to build a pedalboard from sale items for less than $100…

Some totally arbitrary rules I just made up

If you’d like to play along: the budget is $100. No further coupons or sign-up discounts are allowed. I’m looking for a minimum of three effects, spread across the key classes of overdrive/distortion, modulation and delay/reverbs.

No, I’m not throwing the board and cables in for that, though there are some options out there. Tuners are also probably out for this challenge (get an app for that).

Attempt #1: Crowning

First up, let’s hit the dirt. I’m going for gold and picking Joyo’s King of Kings, which is an unashamed rip off of the renowned Analog Man King of Tone.

It has developed an enthusiastic following among the budget pedal crowd, with stackable A-B channels, both with a choice of clipping and true bypass, and it’s currently down to $55.99 from $69.99 . Done. NEXT!

(Image credit: Joyo)

Oh. Next, I’m faced with a problem. Applying the ancient art of math, I realize I now only have $44 left for two pedals. I have let myself down. Erm, where’s that price filter button…

(Image credit: Donner)

I’m not going to lie, the Donner Embark series has saved me. This is its ultimate bare bones line and probably as cheap as I’d ever recommend going without worrying about the brand or my board randomly going on fire. And they come with stickers!



If I bag the Phaser and Echo (currently $22.09 each, down from $29.99), I can bring this thing in for $100.17, which is pretty good going, given I luxed-out on my King of Kings…

Total: $100.17 = FAIL*



*(This is hard to take)

Attempt #2: Bring in the Boss

Let's try again. You think I would have learned my lesson on the expensive dirt pedal. But hahaha! No, I have not!

I'm sticking with my Donner duo and adding the probably-more-giggable Boss DS-1 for $54.99 (was $69.99) and now I can get it in under the wire. Victory!

Total: $99.17 = PASS

Save 21% ($15) Boss DS-1: was $69.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Kurt Cobain, John Frusciante, Steve Vai, your guitar teacher... the list of Boss DS-1 users is enormous – and for good reason. It’s the classic dirt box. A bombproof, dependable partner for all manner of adventures in distortion. Now you can scoop one up with a very healthy discount...

Attempt #3: Third Man's a charm

Actually, scrap everything! I think I might be able to get even more for my hard-earned hundred.

They say good things come in threes and that’s certainly true of the Donner x Third Man Hardware Triple Threat (was $99.99, now $79.99), which is on a $20 discount!

(Image credit: Donner)

That means I can get Jack White-endorsed (and stage used) Distortion, Phaser and Echo tones, all in the one unit for a shade under $80.

I can even go totally wild and whack the Donner Embark Overdrive into the mix for $20.99 (was $29.99) – and that’s a four effect setup. Yes, a large chunk of it is technically a multi-fx, but it’s one that has a lot of quirky pedal charm and actual tangible controls.

Total: $100.98 = FAIL*



*(But only just, and I get four pedals – and Jack White will probably be my friend now)

Save 20% Donner X Third Man Hardware Triple Threat: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Third Man Hardware x Donner Triple Threat packs three analog effects – distortion, phaser, and echo – into one compact pedal. Designed in collaboration with Jack White, it's a versatile addition to any pedalboard, delivering everything from gritty garage-rock tones to psychedelic textures.

Attempt #4: Robo-board

(Image credit: Mooer)

OK, it’s not a real board, but if I wanted a true digital-bells and tech-whistles situation, then I’d be looking at the Mooer GE100Pro – which offers NAM compatibility, IR loader, 80 seconds looper, AI stem separation and 200 effects for $105.58 – a massive 29% reduction from its $149.99 list price.

That is a huge discount. It is $6 over budget, but how can you put a price tag on the future?



Total: $106 = FAIL*



*(But it could probably earn that $6 back for you by writing a functioning business plan)