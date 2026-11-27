By 1978, Peter Frampton was still riding high on one of the most improbable waves of commercial success the rock world had seen up to that point.

Double-live albums had done big business before, sure, but not at this scale, by an artist who had only just started making so much as a dent in the charts before its release.

But 1976’s Frampton Comes Alive! wasn’t like any live album that had come before it. Three top 15 hits, 97 total weeks on the Billboard charts (including 10 at #1), 8 million copies shifted in the US alone, and, hell, it brought the talk box to the world!

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

After years of slogging it out with minimal returns, the Les Paul-wielding virtuoso was, of course, delighted to become the belle of the ball. But he also wasn’t a newbie to the business.

Frampton had experienced some prominence years before with the band Humble Pie, but left with a sour taste in his mouth just as they were on the precipice of stardom. He knew the music business was a fickle one, and as the scope of Frampton Comes Alive!’s world domination became clearer to him, he grew uneasy.

Speaking to Guitar World in 1983 about the album’s ubiquity, and the relentless promotion of it, Frampton said, “You know how it happens. You hear something you initially like, and you hear it time and time again, and you start to hate it. The brain just gets tired of it.

“There’s no way of controlling that. But there’s ways of how you promote it. All we had to do was go around the world and play the live album live. That’s all we had to do, and be very careful about where we played, and when we played. But the people surrounding me saw all these mega-bucks.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Unfortunately,” he mused, “instead of doing shows for the audience, we were doing shows for the bank balance.”

Peter Frampton - Do You Feel Like We Do [HD] | Live at The Oakland Coliseum Stadium (1977) - YouTube Watch On

It was a runaway train situation – “limos for everybody, from the record companies on down”, Frampton recalled to GW. It was only a life-threatening wakeup call that pulled the newly minted rock star out of the mega-fame rat race.

While on the road in the Bahamas in 1978, Frampton lost control of his car – he hit a tree, and broke his right arm.

“I was scared stiff that I would never play again,” he said in the 1983 interview. “I was a mess, a complete mess. But when I woke up, I could still move my fingers, even though my hand was broken too. It gave me this feeling, well, OK, I’ve been give a second chance here.”

Though he eventually made a full recovery, the process was far from a walk in the park.

“It took a while for me to be able to get back in shape,” Frampton remembered. “If you don’t practice, everything starts to seize up on you. You can’t do the licks you used to be able to before. I had to go back to when I was 16 again, and slow down the Jeff Beck live album, or Django Reinhardt, and just get back into the discipline of practicing.”

The recovery ended up foreshadowing more recent events. In 2014, Frampton was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a rare deteriorative muscle disorder that forced him to relearn and rethink his playing style. Nonetheless, he is making the most of his remaining playing years.

“It’s just a case of changing the way I play a little bit. I can’t play at the speed I once could,” he told Guitar World in 2026. “It’s less notes, more feel.”