Richard Fortus is busy dominating stages with Guns N’ Roses, where he’s recently made space for his new signature Gretsch curio. “It’s the perfect rock ’n’ roll guitar,” he says. “This body style, the Penguin, it’s just so great. We spent a lot of time. Gretsch was really patient with me. And those pickups are what make these guitars so successful.”

The pickups inspired him to add the Penguin to his signature line, which already includes the Falcon. “I wanted to use them in a different format,” he explains. “We did a double-cut Penguin, which is unique – and not just because of Malcom Young.”

As Fortus settles in to tackle GW’s Goes to 11 questions, he offers up some sage advice: “When I buy something I think, ‘Am I genuinely going to use this?’ I think about that more than I used to. I wanna use it because then I can justify having it!”

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1. What was your first guitar, and how did you get it?

My father was a part-owner of a guitar company that imported guitars, including Elektra and Alvarez. I worked in the warehouse in the summer, and I saved up $300 to buy an electric guitar.

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The one I got was sort of a prototype. It was a Strat shape but it was laminated pieces of wood that ran through the body all the way to the neck, so you could see the stripes of lamination. It had two humbuckers and a Badass bridge. I ended up selling it because my cousin was going to start playing guitar. But I traded my cousin back for a Gibson acoustic recently. I just wanted to have it back – but I don’t use it.

2. What are the quirks or habits that, like it or not, have become part of your style?

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Something people point out to me a lot, but I don’t even think about anymore, is my ability to switch between a pick and my right-hand fingers. It’s given me a unique voice.

3. Which guitar do you have the closest relationship with?

My ’Burst is the greatest – but what’s neck-and-neck is a ’58 Gibson ES-335, a natural 335. I also have a 1960 cherry dot neck that’s outstanding. The ’58 and the ’60 resonate very differently.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

4. Is there a guitar you regret selling?

There are a couple of pieces, but overall, I’d say no, because I’ve replaced everything with blue-chip stock. I’ve now got the best of the best. Every guitar I have now not only looks amazing, but is amazing-sounding. I’ve amassed a really great collection that I’m pretty psyched about. When I travel I have dreams about being home with my guitars again!

5. How many guitars do you own, and what gear do you own that might surprise people?

Before selling, I had a few hundred. But what surprises people is that I love my acoustics. I’ve got a pre-war Martin D-28. I played it years ago in a guitar shop that does most of my repairs. I played one chord and I was like, “That’s the greatest-sounding acoustic I’ve ever heard in my life!”

6. The building is burning down – which one guitar do you save?

I would grab the ’burst, just because of the value. In fact, I originally started selling because I wanted to buy a ’burst. I was looking for something with a broken headstock, or snake bites, which would make it more reasonable!

I probably played eight of them, then I played what would become mine. A friend was traveling through town with a guitar. He called and said, “I know you’re looking for something with snake bites. You gotta see this.”

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And as soon as I plugged it in I thought, “Fuck. This is it. I’m screwed now – that’s the guitar. It’s just perfect.” It’s the best-sounding Les Paul. They can differ vastly from guitar to guitar, mainly because of the pickups. But this one had everything.

7. What’s your number one tone tip?

It depends. I like to paint with a broad palette. Some guys, like Slash, have their thing. He’s got his Les Paul; but I love my Strats, my Teles, my Gretsches. They all do different things.

Paul McCartney never ceases to amaze me with how he puts everybody else at ease

I have a really large collection of amps for that reason. Every one of them does something unique. Selmers are hidden gems – I don’t know how those aren’t the most expensive amps. I think it’s because they never made an export version, which is why Jimmy Page and those guys switched from Selmers; they needed amps they could tour with.

I’ve got a Marshall Bluesbreaker that’s an amazing amp, but it’s completely different from a Super Jubilee. And there’s a JTM45 or 100, or a Plexi.

8. What was your most memorable encounter with a guitar hero?

Meeting Jimmy Page was pretty huge. I don’t think it gets any better than that. But at this point, being friends with Joe Perry and people like that is mind-boggling. These are the guys I worshipped as a kid.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

I never dreamed I’d be speaking to them as – not equals, but you know what I mean. I’ll never think of myself that way. I wonder if Slash thinks about Jimmy Page and Joe Perry in that way? I don’t know!

9. What’s it like to be in a room with those sorts of players?

When you’re face-to-face with them you think, “Oh my God, that’s the guy who formed all the ideals.” It’s incredible. The other thing is that some people make themselves approachable, you know? They put you at ease.

I was just watching an interview with Paul McCartney, and he never ceases to amaze me with how he instantly puts everybody else at ease. It’s really admirable to look at somebody who’s accomplished so much, yet is so comfortable – and he has a gift of making everybody around him feel comfortable, too.

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

10. Which guitarist would you most like to jam with?

Probably Robert Fripp or Adrian Belew. They have such unique voices on guitar. I’d love to bounce off them and go back and forth – I feel like they’re people who could make you a better player.

11. What lessons about the guitar and playing have proven the most true throughout your career?

I always think about playing for the song and not yourself. That’s always been something I want to keep in mind. And if you’re supporting somebody else, you want to give them what they want based on what they think, and do what’s best for the song.