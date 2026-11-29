Being a six-string sideman for Bob Dylan ain’t the world’s easiest gig.

Want proof? The living legend did an extensive tour of America this past summer, and after guitarists Doug Lancio and Bob Britt left his live band in rapid succession, Jimmie Vaughan, Julian Lage, Jad Tariq, Joel Paterson and Mike Seal all rotated in and out of the guitar chair – on the same tour.

The full list of Dylan’s six-string collaborators (just the ones who’ve played in his live band, mind) over the last 60+ years now numbers over three dozen, by Rolling Stone’s count.

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One of the first to ever do the honors was the late Mike Bloomfield, who played the lead guitar parts on Dylan’s first (almost) all-electrified album, 1965’s seminal Highway 61 Revisited.

Though the debt the iconic singer/songwriter owed to the blues was obvious, Dylan’s poetic ramblings and Bloomfield’s hot-rodded Chicago blues licks – as exercised in the potent but fairly orthodox-to-the-genre Paul Butterfield Blues Band – weren’t exactly an obvious match. But then, when has Bob Dylan ever followed the obvious path?

Asked by Guitar World in 1981 how his unlikely partnership with Dylan came about, Bloomfield recalled, “I met Bob in Chicago at a club called the Bear. They had cutting contests, and I was gonna go down there and burn him.

“That didn’t happen, but we sort of jammed and hung out all day. About a year later he called me up and said, ‘Do you want to be on a record?’ I said, ‘Sure.’”

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Ah, so this means that Dylan was looking for some of the straightforward but explosive electric blues fire Bloomfield was known for, right? Nope!

“Bob said, ‘I don’t want to hear no B.B. King stuff. You’ll have to find another way,’” Bloomfield recalled. “Which I did.”

Bob Dylan (holding a cigarette) and guitarist Mike Bloomfield (seated), pictured at Columbia’s Studio A in the summer of 1965 in New York City (Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Though Bloomfield found his way stylistically on the guitar, he was exasperated by just how open-ended the Highway 61 sessions were. Dylan, Bloomfield and co. were in uncharted musical waters, and the former – as he’s (in)famous for often doing – offered fairly little direction.

“The sessions were a mess – nobody knew what the fuck they were doing,” Bloomfield told GW. “Lately Bob’s gotten a whole lot hipper production-wise, but back then the words were it. Whatever went around them, as long as it wasn’t crap, was cool with him.”

Robbie Robertson would go on to famously accompany Dylan as lead guitarist on his folkie-scandalizing electric tour the following year, but by then Bloomfield had already taken it on the chin for Dylan during his hugely controversial set at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, running aggressive rings around him on his 1963 Telecaster, much to the faithful’s displeasure.

Not to mention, when Bloomfield played earlier on during the festival with the Butterfield band, they had been introduced by folk scholar Alan Lomax with the words, “We’ve got a bunch of guys here and we don’t know if they’re good or not, but here they are.”

One could perhaps forgive Bloomfield for turning down the full-time position in Dylan’s band that eventually went to Robertson. Even all the way back then, there was never a dull moment to be found in that gig.