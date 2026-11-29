They might not be something that gets the blood pumping, but strings deserve a bit of attention too, so don't miss this massive discount on a D'Addario 12-pack at Guitar Center.

It is what our instrument is built around, after all, and a fresh set of strings can make a marked difference to tone and feel, so it's good to always have a spare set ready for when your current set begins to sound a little lacklustre.

Save 50% D'Addario 10-46 12-pack: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Guitar Center While it may not be the most exciting guitar purchase you ever make, strings are still an important part of our instrument.

Fresh strings affect both the tone and feel under our fingers, so it is important to keep them in stock, ready for whenever yours have gotten a little worn. If you happen to use D'Addario's 10-46 gauge strings, you may as well stock up and save a massive 50%.

D'Addario is a common choice for players, thanks to the tone and durability of the strings they make, and the 10-46 gauge on offer here is a happy medium between thick and thin.

String brand and gauge are, of course, a personal choice, and many of us sensibly stick with the same thing for years. If D'Addario 10-46 happens to be what you use, you may as well stock up while they are on offer.