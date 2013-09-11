Godlyke Announces TWA GD-02 Great Divide Analog Synth Octaver

Godlyke has announced the release of the TWA GD-02 Great Divide Analog Synth Octaver effect pedal.

The Great Divide, which has undergone more than three years in development, combines classic analog octave division with proprietary synth technology to create a powerful tool for musical expression.

The Great Divide features five independent voices that can be continuously blended for a limitless array of sounds, from classic “stompbox” octave division to multi-layered, supersonic synth mayhem.

The Great Divide features TWA’s proprietary S3 “Shortest Send Switching,” a form of relay-based true bypass that provides the most transparent bypass sound available and automatically reverts to bypass if power is lost.

Other key features of the Great Divide include:

Dry voice with Level Fader

-1 Octave Down voice with Level Fader & LPF controls

+1 Octave Voice with Level Fader & LPF controls

+1 Octave Envelope Mode

SUB voice with Level Fader – selectable between -1, -1.5, -2 or -2.6 intervals

SYN voice with Level Fader – Selectable between 0, -1, -1.5, -2 or -2.6 intervals

Four selectable waveforms for SYN voice

TRS Effects Loop to patch in external effects

12 Internal controls to adjust various voice parameters

Proprietary S3™ “Shortest Send Switching” relay true bypass switching

External 9 VDC power required (no battery option)

“Division Symbol” status LED array

Made in USA

Direct Price $399

For more information, visit godlyke.com.