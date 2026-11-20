The Amazon Black Friday sale is probably not your first port of call when you're hunting for a new axe, tube amp, or boutique stompbox, but I've noticed over the last few years covering the Black Friday guitar deals that they absolutely crush it on the gigging essentials. So, the moment the sale kicked off today, I started digging through the noise to build a list of top-tier guitar accessories worth picking up.

You're going to see a ton of knockoff brands flooding the search pages. Honestly? It's just not worth the headache to save a couple of bucks on something that might fall apart mid-set. If you want gear that actually holds up, you're way better off sticking to the heavy hitters. Fortunately, the sale is currently packed with solid markdowns on the reliable staples we all trust, like Fender, Elixir, Jum Dunlop, D'Addario, and more.

To save you endless scrolling, here is a rundown of the standout discounts I managed to track down. Let's dive in!

$4.99 per pack Save 19% ($5) Ernie Ball Regular Slinky 4-pack: was $26.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Ernie Ball Slinkys have been my go-to strings for years now. I always use Prime Day to stock up, and this year there's an awesome deal on these four packs, available for just $19.99 in the Prime Day sale. That's $4.99 per pack, which is an absolute bargain, especially if you're regularly gigging or have a large guitar collection. Read more Read less ▼

0.36 per pick Save 20% ($3.46) Jim Dunlop Tortex .73mm: was $17.28 now $13.82 at Amazon Losing guitar picks is just part and parcel of life as a guitarist, and if you're anything like me, you'll need to restock regularly. I leave them at gigs, rehearsals, recording sessions, lose them down the side of the sofa, or sometimes they just mysteriously disappear when I drop them on the floor, presumably lost to the ether. The elixir, then, is this 36-pack of Jim Dunlop Tortex picks, available for just $13.82 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. There are also deals on other gauges if you prefer something thicker or thinner. Read more Read less ▼

Save 6% ($1) Elixir Nanoweb Guitar Strings: was $16.99 now $15.99 at Amazon A lot of players I know have switched to Elixirs because they last so much longer, which is really useful for regularly gigging players. They are more expensive than non-coated strings, but then you get longer between string changes, so I think it works out about the same. If you've been holding off trying them because of complaints about the feel, they're down to just $15.99 at the moment, which gives you the perfect excuse! Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($3.45) GLS Audio Instrument Cable: was $22.99 now $19.54 at Amazon If you want something a little more stage-length, without incurring the commensurate increase in cost, you’ll find a great budget option in GLS Audio. This is a more conventionally-hued tweed guitar cable, 20 ft in length, and usually $22.99 all day; as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals, you can snatch a cheap, long-running guitar lead for $19.54 – that’s 15% off. I tested this one for our best guitar cables guide, and it did a sterling job. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($3) Gruv Gear FretWrap: was $12.99 now $9.99 at Amazon This unassuming bit of kit is a more modern invention, and despite its simple looks, it can have a big effect on a guitarist's playing. Often used for recording, the Gruv Gear FretWrap helps clean up your guitar playing by muting the strings, either behind the nut or on the fretboard. It's something that a lot of guitarists won't own already, and at just $9.99, it's ideal for gifting this Christmas. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($4) D'Addario XS Acoustic: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon D'Addario XS strings are coated to last much longer than your average set. They're super stable when it comes to tuning and can take an absolute beating. Ideal if you're the sort who hates changing strings. Grab them with a nice 20% discount in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($9.61) Donner Pedalboard Power Supply: was $39.99 now $30.38 at Amazon Containing everything you need to power a pedalboard, this Donner Pedalboard Power Supply has got a nice 24% discount in the Prime Day sale at the moment. I've owned a couple of these and never had any problems with them. It is noisier than more expensive power supplies; the 'isolated' in the title here is actually circuit-simulated rather than true individual transformers, but honestly, if you're just using it at home, this won't be much of an issue. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($3) Mosky Golden Horse Overdrive: was $29.99 now $26.99 at Amazon Alright, do we really need more Klon-style overdrive pedals? Probably not, but here we are, and honestly, this is by far the cheapest one around. If you’re chasing that famously pricey tone but don’t want to sell a kidney, this thing’s your best bet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($6) D'Addario Nexxus Rechargeable Clip-On Tuner: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon With its 360-degree rotating head, this D'Addario Nexxus clip-on tuner will fit any guitar and any guitarist, whether they play right- or left-handed. It's rechargeable via USB-C, so it's easy to charge no matter where you are, and the display is super bright. It's versatile enough to suit pretty much any guitar player, which makes it a great buy if you're not a guitarist yourself! Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($2.60) MXR 6-inch patch cables (3-pack): was $12.99 now $10.39 at Amazon Pedalboards are fickle things, whether they’re expanding, shrinking or straight-up failing on you in some way. It’s always good to have some demonstrably high-quality patch leads in your back pocket, whether for foolproof additions or bombproof re-wiring when your soundcheck inevitably gets interrupted by a ‘board that’s stopped playing ball. MXR’s 6in patch leads are comfortingly robust, with thick stress-resistive jackets and some pancake-thin metal ends; a pack of three usually goes for $12.99, but for Prime Day you can have them at 20% off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($2.25) Fender Premium Pick Pack: was $14.99 now $12.74 at Amazon Although probably not the first name you’d think of when buying new guitar picks, Fender picks are actually pretty good. I’ve used a few over the years, and they’ve got a nice feel and sound to them, and at this price they’re well worth a try if you’ve never used them before. They’re down to $1.06 per pick in the Amazon sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($2.10) Jim Dunlop Max Grip: was $10.49 now $8.39 at Amazon These Jim Dunlop Max Grip picks do exactly what they say on the tin, providing maximum grip even when you’re getting super sweaty playing on stage. This 24-pack is down to just $8.39, giving you each individual pick for just $0.34. It’s an absolute steal if you want to stock up on picks. The same deal is available on all available gauges, so you can get .60mm, .73mm, .88mm, 1.0mm, 1.14mm, and 1.5mm for the same low price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($5) D'Addario Tri-Action Capo: was $25.99 now $20.99 at Amazon With its micrometer adjustment knob, the D'Addario Tri-Action will properly fit the vast majority of guitars, preventing you from sounding slightly out of tune on certain strings. It's got a decent 19% discount in the Amazon Black Friday sale and will make a great gift or stocking filler for any guitar player. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($5) Ernie Ball Paradigm 2-pack: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Ernie Ball’s Paradigm electric guitar strings are treated rather than coated, which means the treatment is done as part of the manufacturing process rather than being applied to the string afterwards. That means no flaking as they get older, and a feel similar to an uncoated string. I’ve tested these for our buying guide, and they sound absolutely phenomenal. Each pack costs you just $9.99 with this deal at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

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