Jason Richardson Tries to Break Ernie Ball’s New Paradigm Strings

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball claims its newest guitar strings—Paradigm—are the most durable and unbreakable strings to ever hit the market.

Below, you can watch shredder Jason Richardson put Paradigm strings to the test.

The strings are the first to come with a fully backed guarantee: If they break or rust within 90 days of purchase, Ernie Ball will replace them for free.

The strings feature a combination of Ernie Ball’s proprietary Everlast nanotreatment coupled with a breakthrough plasma process that further enhances the corrosion resistance like never before.

Watch the video below, and visit ernieball.com for more information.