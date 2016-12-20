Jennings Guitars Unveils Voyager Solid-Body Electric

Southern California’s Jennings Guitars has released its newest solid-body guitar, the Voyager. From the company:
With its rakish offset waist design, the Voyager features a highly resonant, lightweight alder body with classic tremolo bridge. The guitar evokes the visual style of surf-rock instruments, but delivers a husky tone reminiscent of a vintage semi-hollow guitar rather than a modern solid-body electric.
The two craftsmen behind Jennings Guitars—Chad Jennings and Devin Murdoch—love the art of guitar-making and seek to create custom instruments that offer unexpected and distinctive sonics, super-comfortable playability, and damn good looks.
The Voyager has a completely customizable template and Jennings Guitars offers virtually unlimited options for pickups, hardware and finishes.
The demo Voyager features:
- Alder body with a nitrocellulose finish
- Bolt-on 25.5” scale length maple neck with medium c-shape profile
- Maple fretboard, medium nickel silver frets
- A 1-11/16” nut width
- McNelly Autumn Gold Foil pickups
- Roller bridge and Bigsby B5 tremolo
Pricing for the Voyager starts at $1,500. This pricing includes a rosewood fretboard, alder or mahogany body, Tuno-o-matic plus stop tailpiece, sperzel tuners, McNelly humbuckers and a nitrocellulose finish.
Watch the demo video below, and get more details at jenningsguitars.com.