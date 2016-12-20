Jennings Guitars Unveils Voyager Solid-Body Electric

(Image credit: Jennings Guitars)

Southern California’s Jennings Guitars has released its newest solid-body guitar, the Voyager. From the company:

With its rakish offset waist design, the Voyager features a highly resonant, lightweight alder body with classic tremolo bridge. The guitar evokes the visual style of surf-rock instruments, but delivers a husky tone reminiscent of a vintage semi-hollow guitar rather than a modern solid-body electric.

The two craftsmen behind Jennings Guitars—Chad Jennings and Devin Murdoch—love the art of guitar-making and seek to create custom instruments that offer unexpected and distinctive sonics, super-comfortable playability, and damn good looks.

The Voyager has a completely customizable template and Jennings Guitars offers virtually unlimited options for pickups, hardware and finishes.

The demo Voyager features:

Alder body with a nitrocellulose finish

Bolt-on 25.5” scale length maple neck with medium c-shape profile

Maple fretboard, medium nickel silver frets

A 1-11/16” nut width

McNelly Autumn Gold Foil pickups

Roller bridge and Bigsby B5 tremolo

Pricing for the Voyager starts at $1,500. This pricing includes a rosewood fretboard, alder or mahogany body, Tuno-o-matic plus stop tailpiece, sperzel tuners, McNelly humbuckers and a nitrocellulose finish.

Watch the demo video below, and get more details at jenningsguitars.com.