Line 6 Announces Streamlined Helix LT Guitar Processor

(Image credit: Line 6)

Line 6 has announced the addition of the Helix LT to the flagship Helix guitar processor family. The streamlined Helix LT leverages the same advanced HX Modeling technology as Helix Floor and Helix Rack to provide best-in-class sound, flexibility, and control.

Line 6, Inc. today introduced Helix LT, a new guitar processor that offers the same acclaimed HX Modeling technology found in the Helix Floor and Helix Rack processors. Featuring powerful dual-DSP processing, an intuitive user interface, and an extensive I/O complement, Helix LT delivers best-in-class performance and makes the Helix experience more accessible than ever before.

“Our Helix products have set a new standard in professional amp, cab, and effects modeling accuracy combined with unparalleled flexibility and ease of use,” says Marcus Ryle, President, Line 6. “With the addition of Helix LT to the family we are providing this same award-winning HX Modeling technology and full preset compatibility to a more affordable hardware configuration that’s been meticulously designed to meet the needs of today’s guitarists. The world’s most powerful guitar-processing platform has never been more accessible.”

Helix guitar processors represent a giant leap forward in modeling technology. Dual-DSPs provide massive power to accurately recreate the sonic characteristics and full dynamic response of classic and modern amplifiers and effects. Each amp component has been captured, measured, and matched to the real thing. With uncompromised Helix sound quality and 123 dB of dynamic range, Helix LT ensures an authentic and responsive playing experience.

Helix LT features a clear and intuitive interface that enables fast tone creation and easy interaction—all with a minimal learning curve and the elimination of complex menu diving. A large color LCD lays out the entire signal chain and provides instant access to amp and effects parameters, while colored LED rings convey the status of each footswitch at a glance. And, simply tap a footswitch to instantly jump to any block and quickly adjust a parameter or assign controllers. The process is so fast that guitarists can comfortably assign any item to a switch in three seconds.

With its robust I/O complement, two freely-assignable effects loops, and four stereo signal paths per preset, Helix LT allows you to design complex routing scenarios—and all of that flexibility allows it to be easily integrated into any live rig or studio setup.

Presets are compatible with Helix Floor, Helix Rack, and the Helix Native plug-in, making Helix LT an excellent choice for guitarists who already own Helix and like a streamlined setup for touring or for use as a backup.

Helix LT is now available worldwide. Learn more at line6.com/helix/helix-lt.