NAMM 2012: Guild Introduces Additions to USA Standard Series Line

Guild is proud to announce the addition of exciting new models to the acclaimed Standard Series line. These new models offer legendary Guild sound quality and craftsmanship with the finest cosmetic appointments and performance-driven features. The new models include two guitars and one bass.

The F-20 Standard and the F-20E Standard are concert-style guitars with refined features, which include a solid Sitka spruce top with red spruce bracing and solid genuine mahogany back and sides which, together with the unique body dimensions, produces a focused sound with excellent balance and articulation.

The 24¾” scale length and slim profile neck provide a smooth, slinky feel and effortless playability. Other premium features include ivoroid body binding and bone nut, saddle and bridge pins. The F-20E Standard includes an onboard 18-volt D-TAR Wave-Length pickup system that provides a transparent and natural sound with enhanced dynamic range and headroom for exceptional amplified performance.

Built on Guild’s revered jumbo body design the B-54CE Standard is an acoustic/electric bass that features a solid Sitka spruce top with red spruce bracing; solid maple sides, and Guild’s unique arched laminated maple back for enhanced volume and projection. The onboard Fishman Matrix Infinity pickup system includes soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls, and a built-in voicing switch that lets you choose between two different voice settings – one with enhanced bass response and one with a flat voicing that reduces boominess. Other features include a slim satin-finish mahogany neck, ivoroid body binding, lightweight Gotoh die-cast tuners, and bone nut, saddle and bridge pins.

Guild Standard Series guitars are available through authorized Guild dealers for manufacturer’s suggested retail prices ranging from $2499.99 to $3219.99. For more information, visit www.guildguitars.com.