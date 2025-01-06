“The digital recreation of a legend”: Hughes & Kettner finally brings back its Puretone amp by popular demand... as a plugin

The no-nonsense amp head, which has been re-purposed by Nembrini Audio, has joined the digital realm

Hughes &amp; Kettner Puretone plugin
(Image credit: Hughes & Kettner)

NAMM 2025: Hughes & Kettner has responded to intense fan demand for the return of its famed Puretone tube amp by reviving it as a VST plugin.

It has been created in collaboration with Nembrini Audio, a software company with a solid track record of producing digital versions of classic gear, from Marshall and Fender amps to Klon Centaurs, Big Muffs, and Rat Distortion pedals.

Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.