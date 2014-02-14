Video: Paul Gilbert Demos TC Electronic Ditto X2 Looper Pedal

Although it's certainly not a "must," demo videos that feature big-name guitarists who happen to be great teachers have that extra element of cool.

Case in point: The guys at TC Electronic have posted a brand-new demo video featuring Paul Gilbert.

In the clip below, you can watch Gilbert — with his signature Ibanez guitar and Marshall amps — as he demonstrates the company's new Ditto X2 Looper pedal. Among other things, Gilbert shows you how to make creative use of the half-tempo feature and the reverse effect. He also plays Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" at one point.

From TC Electronic:

Ditto X2 Looper houses all the features that made the original Ditto Looper such a hit, while adding key additions such as a two-button UI and effects, based on feedback from the guitar community and TC Electronic’s drive to innovate guitar products.

Ditto Looper X2 is available in stores from March 1 and will be cost $179.99 (suggested US retail), 169 € EU SSP / £145 UK SSP.

New to Ditto X2 Looper is a stereo I/O and a two-button User Interface that allows for a dedicated stop/clear footswitch and a button for effects. The FX button allows guitarists to trigger two types of loop effects: reverse and half speed. In addition, Ditto X2 Looper allows for the import and export of loops on PC and Mac and Ditto Looper can run backing tracks, keeping all performance essentials neatly in one place.

Of course, Ditto X2 Looper features the same true-bypass, analog dry-through design, ultra-small footprint and 24-bit uncompressed high quality audio as the original Ditto Looper. And like Ditto Looper, Ditto X2 Looper features five minutes of looping time, unlimited overdubs and undo/redo functionality.

For more information, visit tcelectronic.com.