Watch Paul Riario and Christian Colabelli Demo Eventide's Rose Pedal

In this clip, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario sits down with Eventide's Christian Colabelli to learn about the company's newest stompbox, Rose. You can watch the video above.

From reverse delays, slapback, chorus and everything in between, Rose is a modulated delay like no other. An analog/digital hybrid, the pedal features five different modulation sources, a delay multiplier, phase invert/reverse, five customizable presets, true analog dry path, MIDI, and AUX/Expression via TRS. This dynamic pedal is capable of producing a wide range of sounds, whether on stage or in the studio.

To find out more, head over to eventideaudio.com.