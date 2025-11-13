Guitar Center blow the roof off Black Friday with their "biggest sale of the year" – save up to 40% on guitars from Epiphone, Fender, Martin, and more

Despite still being a matter of weeks away, it seems the Black Friday guitar deals are already in full swing. The latest tasty sale comes from the folks over at Guitar Center. From now until the 3rd of December, you can bag yourself up to 40% off a host of big-name brands, with Guitar Center proudly stating that this is the "biggest sale of the year."

As you’d expect, this mega Black Friday sale sees discounts applied to all of your favorite models, with savings to be had on everything from exotic acoustics to fierce metal-ready electrics and a whole lot more. We can say with confidence that no matter your playing style or tonal preference, you are sure to find a deal to get your heart racing.

We’ve spent some time scouring this sale for what we believe are the best deals, and you can check them out below.

Guitar Center: Black Friday Sale

With hearty discounts on guitars from Fender and Gibson to a slew of pianos, drum kits, accessories, and more, there is plenty on offer in this epic Black Friday sale!

Epiphone ES-335 Figured: was $849 now $719 at Guitar Center The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily, the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Figured. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of authentic Gibson USA pickups, meaning it not only looks like the real deal but sounds like it, too! Save a whopping $130 at Guitar Center.

Martin Special D Classic Dreadnought: was $1,049.99 now $899.99 at Guitar Center Its Sitka spruce top paired with sapele back and sides delivers that famous, well-balanced, resonant sound Martin is known for, just at a more wallet-friendly price. Save $150 at Guitar Center.

As part of this huge Black Friday sale, there is also up to $300 off Yamaha products, up to 30% off Boss & Roland, and up to $250 off select Fender Player II models.

Of course, there is a lot more on offer, so we highly recommend checking out the full sale to see what's available. Just remember, you only have until the 3rd of December to get involved.