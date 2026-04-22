“Think The Pretenders, Tom Petty or Sam Fender”: 5 easy open-position alternate chord voicings that will give you extra jangle

Sometimes open-position chords are just the job for filling out an accompaniment or providing the sole backing for a singer.

However, what if there could be a few extra touches to elevate your accompaniment, without sounding like you’d swallowed a jazz chordbook for breakfast?

To demonstrate some possibilities, we’ve taken the commonly heard C-G-Am-F (or I-V-VI-IV) progression and given it a twist. Think The Pretenders, Tom Petty or Sam Fender.

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As we’re playing in open position, the open strings add a nice jangle, which we’re looking to maximise. Another feature is the G at the 3rd fret of the first string. This remains constant through all of the examples, giving a nice ‘shine’ in whatever order you play these chords.

A hint of overdrive can really help smooth out any unwanted spiky transients, while emphasising the sparkle and adding a bit of texture to push you forward in the mix. For the full Pretenders experience, add a bit of chorus, too!

Example 1. C

A regular C chord, but adding G on the first string really emphasises the upper part of the chord, particularly effective for asserting the guitar’s place in a band mix.

As well as making this a more ‘jangly’ chord, the G on top carries over to the other examples, offering a sense of continuity.

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Example 2. G

This is the first of two possibilities for the G (V) chord. There’s a reason why this is played with two fingers, omitting the fifth string, but you’ll need to look at Example 3 to see what that reason is… In the meantime, this is one of the best open chords on the fretboard.

Example 3. C/G

This C/G could also be called G6sus4 – both names are technically correct. It’s meant to be added as a momentary embellishment, rather than a replacement for Example 2.

To hear this voicing in the wild, check out the intros to the Eagles’ Take It Easy or Bowie’s John, I’m Only Dancing.

Example 4. Am7

This Am7 continues the same jangly theme. It’s a great substitute for a regular Am chord, or can combine well if there’s another guitar playing Am.

Check out James Honeyman-Scott’s distinctive playing on The Pretenders’ Talk of the Town to hear this in action, complete with just the right amount of overdrive and chorus.

Example 5. Fsus2

This Fsus2 further continues the jangly theme, with the G on the first string, plus another from the open third string.

The F (Root) on the sixth string is optional. If you can get your fretting-hand thumb to oblige, great! Otherwise, it can still sound pretty full using the C on the fifth string as the lowest note.