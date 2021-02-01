Andy Summers is releasing a book of short stories, all of which “feature the guitar in a rather interesting way”

Police electric guitar great Andy Summers has announced a new book of short stories, the cheekily titled Fretted and Moaning.

The collection of short stories – 45 in all –will be published by Rocket 88 books later this year. You can check out a trailer for Fretted and Moaning above.

Summers has written short stories beginning with his days with the Police, but the new hardcopy book marks the first time they have been collected in one place for publishing.

"The 45 stories in Fretted and Moaning are as smart, funny and wry as the author and his music," reads a statement on AndySummersBook.com.

"Each one involves a guitar and guitarist in some way, and introduces a cast of characters who may be familiar to readers who’ve followed Andy’s career over the past five decades or more.

“Not that any of them are about real persons, living or dead, you understand. Every tale has at its heart someone whose hopes, dreams, loves, hates, failure, success and circumstances are revealed in uncanny, funny and often unexpected ways."

(Image credit: Rocket 88)

Fretted and Moaning will be released in two editions, one signed and including an exclusive art print of an Andy Summers original guitar photograph.

The book will be available to preorder from March. In the meantime, you can register for an early-bird discount at AndySummersBook.com.