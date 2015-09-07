Best Acoustic Rock Song of All Time Poll: "Blackbird" Vs. "Crazy On You"

There’s no doubt that acoustic songs have played a lead role in in rock and roll.

And while we’ve talked about many of these songs and their origins, taught you how to play them and shared many a thought about ‘em, we think it’s time to get down to brass tacks.

While it’s been ridiculously hard to whittle our list down, we now present you with what we think are some of the best acoustic rock songs of all time.

”BLACKBIRD,” THE BEATLES

The Beatles (1968)

“Blackbird” was written by Paul McCartney in lieu of the escalating racial tensions in the U.S. at the time.

McCartney said on a radio show interview that “the whole idea of ‘you were only waiting for this moment to arise’ was about, you know, the black people’s struggle in the Southern states, and I was using the symbolism of a blackbird.”

“Blackbird” is truly an acoustic masterpiece, with the simplicity of an acoustic guitar, foot tapping, birdsongs and powerful lyrics.

”CRAZY ON YOU," HEART

Dreamboat Annie (1976)

Beginning with an impressive acoustic guitar intro by Nancy Wilson followed by words of lust and the desire sang by Ann Wilson, Heart debuted strong with their first American single.

Off of 'Dreamboat Annie,' released in 1976, the song was played heavily on the airwaves and received attention because of a rarity at the time—the guitar player was female.

Nancy Wilson remarked that the quick acoustic rhythm intro was inspired by “Question” by the Moody Blues. The lyrics were written about the stress that social unrest and the Vietnam War had caused in the U.S. in the early Seventies, and the want to forget about it all in the heat of the moment. Although only peaking at Number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Crazy On You” still remains a Heart classic.

