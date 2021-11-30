Go for unplugged glory with the best beginner acoustic guitar deals we’ve found this Cyber Monday

There are a whole lotta Cyber Monday guitar deals going around right now, and some of the best we've seen have been on acoustic guitars for beginners.

Affordable already, these easy strummers from the likes of Fender, Yamaha, Gretsch, Orangewood and more combine solid build quality, great, resonant sound, and tuning stability, and have seen their already-attractive prices cut further for Cyber Monday.

If you – or a loved one – is looking to get started on their playing journey, these acoustic guitars are simply perfect and, at these prices, will likely leave some room in your wallet for other holiday season purchases – some other gifts for guitar players perhaps?

Cyber Monday beginner acoustic guitar deals

Fender CC-60SCE: was $349.99 Fender CC-60SCE: was $349.99 , now $279.99

Perfect for both beginners and advanced acoustic players alike, the Fender CC-60SCE in Aged Cognac Burst finish boasts superb playability courtesy of its satin-finished mahogany neck, and a well-balanced tonal response and sleek aesthetic thanks to its all-mahogany build. And in this killer pre- Black Friday Guitar Center deal, you can get it for sub-$280.

Yamaha F335 acoustic: 15% off at Guitar Center Yamaha F335 acoustic: 15% off at Guitar Center

This budget-friendly strummer offers the feel, tone and classic looks of a dreadnought at an amazingly low price that's been further cut by 15% at Guitar Center. Just type in the code blackfriday15 and save big on this fantastic, low-cost acoustic.

Gretsch G9520 Jim Dandy: was $179, now $159 Gretsch G9520 Jim Dandy: was $179, now $159

With classic looks and a compact body that nonetheless produces a beautifully round tone, the G9520 Jim Dandy is the perfect pick-up-and-play acoustic for beginners. A lot of guitar for the money as it stands, this stylish parlor acoustic can now be grabbed for $20 off at Guitar Center.

D'Angelico Premier Series Lexington CS: $100 off D'Angelico Premier Series Lexington CS: $100 off

With big sound and vintage D'Angelico looks, the Premier Series Lexington CS is a fantastic beginner's acoustic. Now $100 off at Musician's Friend, this dreadnought is – at $299 – a slice of sonic and visual elegance at a clearance rack price.

Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $225 Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $225 , now $180

This mahogany grand concert model not only looks the part but promises some tonal delights too. The solid mahogany top maximizes resonance, while the rosewood fingerboard and bridge and bone nut/saddle add a touch of class. Opt for the Oliver Live and you'll also get an onboard Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp.