Buy a Positive Grid Spark amp or BIAS software pack in May and support musicians affected by coronavirus

The entire world has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. People from all walks of life are seeing their lives change and their incomes slashed. Among the hardest hit financially are musicians, who rely almost entirely on income accrued from touring and playing to live audiences. These musicians need our help to make it through this tough period.

On the flip side, the time at home in lockdown has allowed us all to exercise our creativity, and for some us, purchase new gear. If you're someone who's in the market for a new practice amp, why not go for the Positive Grid Spark - which MusicRadar called the "Best Amp of the Show" at NAMM 2020 (a coveted title considering the hundreds of new amps unveiled every year)?

The guitar tech company has promised to donate to the Sweet Relief COVID-19 Fund for every Spark sold, so you'd land yourself an incredible sounding amp - with intuitive built-in practice features and onboard EQ, effects and a tuner - and you'd be helping impacted musicians at no extra cost.

The amp even includes a voice-activated app, through which you can explore and download over 10,000 guitar and bass amp-and-FX presets via Positive Grid's ever-expanding ToneCloud.

The same promise goes for every unit of BIAS software sold - including industry standard amp modeling suites BIAS FX 2 and BIAS Amp 2. Hyper-realistic amp emulations and simplistic DAW integration make these the go-to for those looking to take their amp tone inside the box.

Positive Grid Spark - the best amp of NAMM 2020

With an abundance of built-in features including Smart Jam accompaniment via the voice-activated app, the Spark is unparalleled when it comes to practice amps.

BIAS FX 2 - industry-standard amp modeling software

Get your hands on 30 amps, 43 effects units, 70 factory presets and 4 guitar models. Note this offer is for the standard edition. Professional and Elite editions are available.