Check out the most mouth-watering Les Paul deals this Prime Day

In the market for a Les Paul? Also in the market to save a bit on said Les Paul? You're in luck!

This Amazon Prime Day, we've seen discounts on Les Pauls of all stripes. Whether your budget is under $200 (try an Epiphone Les Paul Special II Plus) or well north of $4,000 (how's a Gibson Custom ’57 Les Paul Std. for ya?), we've got an amazing Les Paul deal for you.

If that sounds enticing, see each deal in more detail below.

Of course, for more amazing deals on other guitars and guitar gear, be sure to follow along with our full guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals.

Epiphone Les Paul Special II Plus: only $194.65

With a flamed maple top over a thin-profile mahogany body, a smooth 22-fret rosewood fingerboard and a pair of Epiphone open-coil humbuckers, this guitar provides sizzle, snarl and superb playability, to boot.

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro-III Plus: $200 off

Guitar Center is really spoiling us with this ridiculous deal on one of the most highly spec'd Les Pauls on the market. Not only is this single-cut beauty packing Gibson USA humbuckers, but there are coil-split, boost and phase switching options to boot. Available in Ocean Blue and Heritage Cherry Sunburst.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V - was $2,799, now $2,399

The result of a collaboration between Gibson and Guitar Center, the Trad Pro Vs team tradition with advanced features. So, while you get the good looks of a classic flame maple-topped Les Paul, there's also a weight-relieved mahogany body, asymmetric profile mahogany neck with compound-radius fingerboard, and Gibson Tradbucker pickups with coil-split, coil-tap and phase options. A seriously versatile guitar with $400 off.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin: $300 off

Packing the same ingenious features as the Trad Pro V above, this Les Paul features a satin-finished, weight-relieved mahogany body with maple top, as well as the same advanced switching options. And it comes in a lot cheaper, too, with a $400 discount over at Guitar Center.

Gibson Custom ’57 Les Paul Std: $900 off at Guitar Center

Gibson's Custom Shop represents the upper echelons of instruments from the storied Nashville guitar builder, and these hefty discounts mean there's never been a better time to buy. This True Historic model features a VOS nitro-finish maple top on lightweight mahogany body and Dual CustomBucker pickups, and comes in Candy Blue or Candy Green finishes for $4,699, down from $5,599.

Gibson Custom ’57 Les Paul VOS: $900 off at Guitar Center

Like the Candy Blue model above, this Les Paul is made to True Historic specs, but comes with a Sparkle Nitro-finished maple top on mahogany body. This special-run model is truly a rarity – even rarer is a $900 discount.

Gibson Custom ’58 Les Paul Aged: $999 off at Guitar Center

Modeled after George Harrison's iconic 'Lucy' Les Paul, this very special Custom Shop model features a lightly aged, nitro-finished figured maple top on solid mahogany body – oh, and a $999 discount. Two Gibson CustomBuckers, an ABR-1 tune-o-matic bridge, stopbar tailpiece and Kluson reissue tuners complete the classic vibe. Down to $4,799, from $5,799.