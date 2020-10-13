D’Angelico’s classy Excel DC has had $700(!) knocked off its asking price in one of Prime Day’s absolute best deals

Iconic New York guitar company D’Angelico is known for its good-looking semi-hollow designs, but they don’t often come this cheap, as Sweetwater has cut a mammoth $700 off the Excel DC for Prime Day.

The Excel DC is a 335-style double-cutaway design – that’s what the DC stands for, folks – and its flame maple body is complemented by a host of elegant visual touches, including a Stairstep tailpiece, Grover Super Rotomatic tuners and that distinctive D’Angelico headstock.

Swift playability comes courtesy of a slim C-shape neck, while a pair of Seymour Duncan ’59 pickups are on hand for vintage humbucker tones – they’re even coil-splittable for snappier single-coil sounds.

What’s more, you can get this semi-hollow stunner in five glorious finishes – Vintage Sunburst, Natural, Grey Black, Cherry and Black – with the option of a Stairstep Trapeze or stopbar tailpiece, in case you’re looking for something less flash.

These models were previously selling for $1,699, but at $999 apiece, they’re a sound investment for any guitarist keen to have a top-spec semi in their collection.

Stock is limited, so visit Sweetwater as quick as you can to snap up this particular bargain, and head over to our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals for more offers.