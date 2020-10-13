D’Angelico’s classy Excel DC has had $700(!) knocked off its asking price in one of Prime Day’s absolute best deals

Iconic New York guitar company D’Angelico is known for its good-looking semi-hollow designs, but they don’t often come this cheap, as Sweetwater has cut a mammoth $700 off the Excel DC for Prime Day.
The Excel DC is a 335-style double-cutaway design – that’s what the DC stands for, folks – and its flame maple body is complemented by a host of elegant visual touches, including a Stairstep tailpiece, Grover Super Rotomatic tuners and that distinctive D’Angelico headstock.
Swift playability comes courtesy of a slim C-shape neck, while a pair of Seymour Duncan ’59 pickups are on hand for vintage humbucker tones – they’re even coil-splittable for snappier single-coil sounds.
What’s more, you can get this semi-hollow stunner in five glorious finishes – Vintage Sunburst, Natural, Grey Black, Cherry and Black – with the option of a Stairstep Trapeze or stopbar tailpiece, in case you’re looking for something less flash.
These models were previously selling for $1,699, but at $999 apiece, they’re a sound investment for any guitarist keen to have a top-spec semi in their collection.
Stock is limited, so visit Sweetwater as quick as you can to snap up this particular bargain, and head over to our guide to the best Prime Day guitar deals for more offers.
D’Angelico Excel DC:
$1,699 $999 at Sweetwater
Could this be the biggest guitar discount we'll see this Prime Day? Sweetwater has taken $700 off this elegant semi-hollow, which comes complete with Seymour Duncan ’59 humbuckers and a classic center-block build. Five finishes are available: Vintage Sunburst, Natural, Grey Black, Cherry and Black.View Deal
- Amazon US | All of today’s Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon guitar deals | Shop all of their guitar deals
- Guitar Center | Check out the HUGE Guitar-a-thon sale
- Sweetwater | Shop their huge Prime-Time deals event
- Musician's Friend | It's Rocktober! Save up to 25% on guitar gear
- Sam Ash | Take a trip to the Sam Ash outlet
- Zzounds | View all the special offers on guitar gear