NAMM 2023: Engl celebrates 40 years of hellish high-gain tones with (extremely) limited-run red racing stripe Fireball amps

NAMM 2023: Rock and metal guitar amp specialist Engl celebrates the big 4-0 in 2023 and has announced a super-limited edition run of 40th anniversary Fireball 25 and 100 heads to celebrate.

The two heads will be limited to just 40 pieces and will be finished in a custom red covering with white racing stripes. Each head will come with a matching cabinet and the limited edition batch will be distributed across USA, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Engl 40th Anniversary Fireball 100 (Image credit: Engl)

The German manufacturer began life in 1983 and announced its arrival at 1984’s Frankfurt Musikmesse trade show. The firm’s programmable multi-channel tube amps were an almost instant hit with the era’s rock and metal players.

Notably, the company was among the first to incorporate footswitchable modes like Boost and Bright circuits in its amps – features that were otherwise the preserve of a small group of specialist amp modders at the time.

Heads like the Straight, Savage, Powerball and Fireball have since become widely respected among players with a predisposition for all things heavy and high-gain. The firm still counts the likes of Marty Friedman, Steve Morse and Ritchie Blackmore among its signature artists.

Engl 40th Anniversary Fireball 25 (Image credit: Engl)

“Forty years ago, Engl began as an idea and a passion project on the smallest of scales,” says founder Edmund Engl in a statement. “We would never have believed we’d become one of the world’s biggest players when it comes to high gain guitar tone! But we’re extremely happy and grateful to be in this position, and our passion to build the best guitar amplifiers out there still burns as strongly as it did on day one.

“We’re so thankful to the entire ENGL family for putting their trust in us over the years, and we can’t wait to see where the journey continues!”

The new head is unchanged under the hood and, as with the standard Fireball, offers a two-channel circuit based around a set of ECC83 / 12AX7 preamp tubes and 6L6GC power tubes, with Bright, Bottom and Mid Boost options, alongside a buffered effects loop and built-in noise gate.

For more information on the 40th Anniversary Fireballs, head to Engl Amplification (opens in new tab).