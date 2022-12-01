On the first day of Christmas, Fender gave to me 40% off the Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster, Strat, Tele, Jazz and P-basses

By Daryl Robertson
published

Fender is spreading festive cheer with a brand-new deal every day for the next 12 days

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me 40% off the Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster, Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazz Bass and P-Bass
(Image credit: Fender )

Okay, so we’re officially into December, which means Christmas is right around the corner! In a matter of weeks, the big day will be here and we’ll be drowning in a sea of wrapping paper, fighting over the last roast spud, and drinking too much. Of course, before we get to that point, we need to get the dreaded Christmas shopping done. Now, if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for guitar players, or you just feel like you deserve a treat, then Fender has you covered. The guitar titan is spreading festive cheer with their 12 Days of Deals promotion, which sees a brand-new deal drop every day for the next 12 days (opens in new tab)

Fender is kicking off day one, with a stellar discount on the Squier 40th Anniversary Vintage and Gold series (opens in new tab). Whether it's the stylish offset Jazzmaster, the classy Telecaster or the versatile Strat, you can bag one for only $359.99 - that's a saving of $240!  

We have no idea what will be unveiled for the remaining 11 days, but Fender promises that the offers will include everything from high-octane electric guitars to beautiful acoustic guitars to must-have accessories and more. So with that in mind, it’s probably best you check back regularly, so you don’t miss out. 

