Get $50 off Yamaha's high-tech A-Series A1M acoustic-electric in Trans Black with this Guitar Center Black Friday deal

Yamaha is the only company to have not one, but two acoustic guitars in our best <$500 acoustic guitars guide, and for good reason. Its acoustics are known to be durable, versatile and easy-to-play, and the A1M cutaway dreadnought acoustic-electric is no exception.

Luckily for us, this Black Friday, Guitar Center is offering this rock-sold acoustic at a $50 discount, bringing its price down to an enticing $449.

Featuring Yamaha's acclaimed S.R.T. (Studio Response Technology) piezo/pickup system, the A1M will sound great no matter where you happen to be performing.

The acoustic's solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany neck, back and sides, ebony bridge and neck profile make it an absolute workhorse, while the Trans Black finish on offer here gives it a sleek look that will impress anywhere.

An acoustic like this is always a solid choice no matter your skill level, so be sure to grab this one while it's available at a discount!

Black Friday deals from around the web