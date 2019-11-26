Get up to $200 off these awesome Marshall Origin guitar amps at Musician’s Friend

The holiday season is approaching fast. Here at Guitar World, we are working tirelessly to find the best Black Friday guitar deals from across the web, so we can make your shopping experience a little less stressful.
Today, we came across these incredible Black Friday amp deals on some Marshall Origin combos at Musician’s Friend - the 5C, 20C and 50C. Save up to $200 if you purchase one of these awesome combos today.
According to Marshall: “Expression begins with the all valve Origin series”. Loaded with Celestion 8", 10" and 12" speakers respectively, the Origin 5C, 20C and 50C deliver a classic all-valve, rich and harmonic Marshall tone.
The 50W version comes loaded with Powerstem - Marshall’s clever power reduction technology - which ensures the perfect matching of tone whether you’re performing on stage or in the studio.
Onboard controls include a 3-band EQ, tilt, gain, boost, master volume and presence - allowing fine-tuning to create your perfect tone.
Each delivering two distinct voices and an in-built FX loop, there will be no shortage of tonal variations at your disposal.
For more information, head to Musician’s Friend.
Marshall Origin 50C: was
$749.99, now $549.99
Get this all-in-one combo amp from one of the world's most prestigious amp manufacturers - complete with two distinct voices, multiple onboard controls and a built-in FX loop.View Deal
Marshall Origin 20C:
was $599.99, now $449.99
The 20C comes loaded with a ten-inch speaker, multiple onboard controls and two distinct voices, giving you both power and tonal variation.View Deal
Marshall Origin 5C:
was $399.99, now $249.99
A Marshall Origin 5C at this price is an absolute steal. Don't miss this opportunity - we don't expect it to last very long.View Deal
