Get this gorgeous Ibanez RG6003FM for under $300 in this epic Cyber Monday deal at Musician's Friend

Featuring a mahogany body with a flame maple top and a pair of Ibanez Quantum humbuckers – which can be controlled via singular volume and tone knobs and a five-way selector switch – this axe is built for second-to-none tone.

Its jatoba fingerboard and maple Wizard III neck are made for speed, though you'll find slower styles of music to be a breeze, also. The guitar's deep cutaway provides uninhibited access to all 24-frets, so no matter how high the wailing solo, you'll be shredding with ease.

Other features of this axe include a fixed bridge, white offset dot inlays and black hardware. Of course, if Sapphire Blue's not your thing, an option is available in Transparent Gray.

If there's any brand that specializes in making top-quality instruments at an affordable price point, it's Ibanez. Founded in 1957, the Japanese company puts playability first, though looks and tone are never far behind.

So if you're in the market for a budget electric guitar that looks great, sounds insane and plays like a dream, look no further than the Ibanez RG6003FM. Head over to Musician's Friend now to get yours for less.

