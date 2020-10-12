Get this Squier Affinity Stratocaster for only $200 in this pre-Amazon Prime Day deal over at Guitar Center

If you're just starting out, it can be pretty daunting trying to find the best beginner electric guitar for you. And with the plethora of options out there, we understand you're looking for the best value for money. So if you're after an affordable electric guitar that plays easily, sounds great, and will last a long time, allow us to simplify your search.

Squier's Affinity Stratocaster is a great first choice for any aspiring guitarist, or indeed a strong addition to any seasoned player's six-string arsenal.

Its C-shaped modern maple neck and 21-fret Indian laurel fingerboard ensure supreme playability and comfort, while its triple-single-coil pickup configuration, master volume and two tone knobs and five-way selector switch promise boundless opportunities for tonal variation.

Featuring a double cutaway alder body – a material known for its beefy mids and strong low-end – this Affinity Strat's gloss polyurethane Surf Green finish completes the trio of gorgeous looks, excellent tones and effortless playability.

Other features include a tremolo-equipped bridge, die-cast machine heads and silver hardware.

For a limited time only, Musician's Friend are offering the Squier Affinity Stratocaster in Surf Green for only $199.99. That's $30 off its original price of $229.99.

If you're interested, head on over to Musician's Friend. We recommend you jump on this deal quickly, as we don't expect it to be around for long.

