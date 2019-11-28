Get this Yamaha beginner acoustic guitar for only $120 in this amazing Black Friday deal at Musician’s Friend

The time has come. Black Friday 2019 is upon us - and there has never been a better time to buy the gear you’ve always wanted. From electric and acoustic guitars to amps , pedals and accessories at a range of price points, the Guitar World staff have got you covered. We’ll be informing you of the best deals as we see them, so stay tuned.

Have you been thinking about learning to play guitar for a while? Perfect, because we’ve come across a deal over at Musician’s Friend that you won’t want to pass up. The retailer are offering a Yamaha F335 acoustic guitar for only $119.99 - that’s a massive 25% off!

The acoustic guitar features a laminated spruce top - a material famed for its highly sensitive and nuanced tonal properties. With practice, you’ll be able to get an incredible variety of tones out of this instrument.

Featuring 20 frets on a rosewood fingerboard, this guitar is built for playability straight out of the box.

With die-cast gold tuners providing smooth and accurate tuning, a gloss finish and stylish tortoiseshell pickguard, the F335 has a look that defies its affordable price point.

Musician’s Friend marks the guitar as “a budget-friendly dreadnought ideal for campfires and singalongs.”

If you’ve been looking for an acoustic that won’t break your bank, this is the deal for you. We expect stock of this guitar to sell through very quickly, so don’t wait around.

For more information, head over to Musician's Friend.

Yamaha F335 acoustic for beginners: $119.99

Start playing guitar today with this unbelievably good value beginner acoustic from Yamaha. With a laminated spruce top with a black finish, die-cast gold tuners and a tortoiseshell scratchplate, this guitar has it all - looks, tone and style. View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web