Get those campfire chord sheets ready - we’ve found three of the best Prime Day acoustic guitar deals

Trust us, we know that Prime Day can get a little bit wild. With deals flying in from every direction, it can be pretty tough to cut through the noise and find what’s good. That’s where we come in. We’ve found the three best acoustic guitar deals - and luckily, there’s something for everyone, with different shapes, sizes, and materials being represented here.

With Musician’s Friend knocking $140 off the Epiphone Masterbilt DR-500MCE and Guitar Center’s ‘Gear Up To Gig’ sale coming to a close on June 23 , now is the time to get some serious value for money.

An acoustic guitar is an endlessly valuable instrument for any musician. Great for songwriting, practicing, recording or just having a bit of fun, there’s something about the acoustic guitar that feels great. Maybe it’s the natural resonance of the instrument? Maybe it’s the fact that you don’t need to plug in to anything to sound great? Either way, we’ve definitely got a soft spot for these three beauties. Take a look.

Epiphone Masterbilt DR-500MCE: $699.99 , now $559.99

The Epiphone Masterbilt DR-500MCE acoustic electric combines a gorgeous solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides to create a massive, punchy and deep tone that screams dreadnought. This classic pairing, when coupled with a Fishman preamp and pickup, creates beautiful noise that will sound as good plugged in as it does unplugged. As a special Prime Day treat, Musician’s Friend has slashed a delectable $140 off the price. View Deal

Breedlove Pursuit Exotic CE: Was $699.99, now $559.99

Crafted from solid myrtlewood, the Breedlove Pursuit Exotic is a bit different to the rest of the pack. The tone lies somewhere between rosewood and maple, but this offers a brilliant balance of clear bass, mids and highs. It’s unique, but still fantastic, and that’s why it’s one of our favorite Prime Day deals. The LR Baggs EAS electronics faithfully recreate those tonal nuances through an amp, so you’ll be sounding killer both unplugged and plugged in. Save $140 at Guitar Center until June 23. View Deal

Alvarez AMP660ESHB Parlor: Was $459.99, now $367.99

Alvarez’s AMP660ESHB, with a 14th fret neck joint and a solid headstock, is a modern take on a parlor guitar of days of old. An all-mahogany construction provides a slightly boxy, quintessentially ‘old school’ tone, and the stunning shadowburst finish, matched with Alvarez’s own SYS100 undersaddle pickup makes this a guitar you won’t want to miss out on. Guitar Center has knocked off $92 as part of their ‘Gear Up To Gig’ sale - making this a Prime Day bargain. View Deal