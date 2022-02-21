Grab a Martin acoustic-electric guitar for under $500 in this killer President's Day deal

President's Day is here, and with it comes some great bargains from the folks at Musician's Friend. Us guitarists have never needed an excuse to part with some cash for a cool piece of gear, but this President's Day sale is a great opportunity to make seriously big savings. If a new acoustic guitar is just what the doctor ordered, then this deal – where you can get $100 off the Martin Special 000-X1AE or Special Dreadnought X1AE acoustic-electric guitars – might just be the one for you.

Musician's Friend's President's Day sale has gone absolutely wild this year, with over 3,000 products on offer with up to 40% off. Whether you're looking for deals on electric guitars, guitar amps or even a new overdrive pedal, this President's Day sale has something for you.

Martin Special 000-X1AE: Was $599 , now $499

If you've always wanted a Martin but couldn't justify the price tag, then now's your chance to grab one for less than $500. This 000-X1AE, part of Martin's X Series, is made in Mexico from solid Spruce and Martin's own high-pressure laminate (HPL), and delivers balanced, punchy tones – thanks to it's ultra-resonant construction and Fishman MX electronics.

Martin Special Dreadnought X1AE: $599 , now $499

If you prefer a bigger-bodied acoustic electric guitar but still want that iconic Martin tone for less than $500, then the Special Dreadnought X1AE could be right up your street. The construction is identical to the 000 - Spruce and HPL - but the roomy body shape lends itself to accentuated bass and low-mid response. If a massive tone sounds good to you, then this Martin is your number one choice this President's Day.



