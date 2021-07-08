Gretsch introduces comprehensive catalog of all-new Player Edition Hollow Body electric guitars

Gretsch has debuted an all-new family of electric guitars to join up with its already comprehensive collection of six-string offerings – the Player Edition Hollow Body range.

Highlights include newly designed Filter’Tron FT-67 pickups, completely hollow body constructions, classy hardware appointments and a string of eclectic, eye-catching colorways.

Overall, the brand has introduced eight models in total, including two left-handed options, all of which will be available in November 2021.

There’s a lot to go through, so let’s not waste any more time and get stuck right in.

G6136TG Players Edition Falcon Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($3,599)

First up is the G6136TG Players Edition Falcon, which is available in Midnight Sapphire or White urethane finishes. A laminated maple body lines up alongside a U-profile maple neck and 12” radius ebony fretboard with Neo-Classic Thumbnail inlays, with stunning gold hardware also making the cut.

Other appointments include a Bigsby B6GP String-Thru tremolo, Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base, Grover Imperial locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

The newly designed Filter’Trons are tweaked by way of a three-position toggle switch, pickup-specific and master volume controls, and a master tone knob.

A left-handed version is also available for $3,899.

G6122TG Players Edition Country Gentleman Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($3,099)

The Walnut Stain double-cut G6122TG features a laminated maple body, U-shaped maple neck and bound ebony fretboard, with 22 Medium Jumbo frets, Grover Imperial Locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut also appearing.

The line-specific pickup and tone control layout also appears, with additional appointments including a Bigsby B6GP String-Thru tremolo, Adjusto-Matic bridge and Gold Plexi pickguard embossed with a black Gretsch logo.

G6120TG Players Edition Nashville Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($2,599)

Gretsch’s hollowbody G6120TG also features a laminted maple body, and utilizesa U-profile maple neck and Neo-Classic Thumbnail inlay-adorned ebony fretboard, which has a 12” radius.

Arriving in Azure Metallic or Orange Stain colorways, as well as a left-handed version, the stylish single-cut also comes equipped with the fresh Filter’Trons, B6GP Bigsby tailpiece, pinned Adjusto-Matic bridge and G-Arrow control knobs.

Final touches include a Nashville-embossed Gold Plexi pickguard, gold hardware, Gotoh locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

Again, a left-handed version is available for southpaws for $2,899.

G6120TG-DS Players Edition Nashville Hollow Body DS with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($2,699)

The DS version of the aforementioned model is identical to the G6120TG, though comes equipped with a set of DynaSonic pickups – the only model in the lineup to feature such a configuration. These are controlled by a like-for-like control layout featuring pickup-specific volume knobs, as well as master volume and master tone parameters.

The Roundup Orange finish and Pearloid Hump Block inlays are the only other deviations from the line’s otherwise consistent spec sheet.

G6119T-ET Players Edition Tennessee Rose Electrotone Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby ($2,699)

Gretsch’s penultimate offering, the Deep Cherry Stain-finished G6119-ET, features the now-familiar laminated maple body, though pairs its U-profile maple neck with a rosewood fretboard, which in turn plays host to a 12” radius and 22 Medium Jumbo frets.

A slightly shorter 24.6” scale length also features on the spec sheet, which likewise includes nickel hardware, a Bigsby B6CP String-Thru bridge and a pinned rosewood Adjusto-Matic bridge.

As would be expected, the Players Edition Hollow Body model also opts for the Filter’Trons, and makes use of Gotoh locking tuners, a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and G-Arrow control knobs.

G6118T Players Edition Anniversary Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby ($2,299)

Last but certainly not least is the Players Edition Anniversary G6118T. Arriving in either an elegant Two-Tone Copper Metallic with silver pickguard or Two-Tone Vintage White/Walnut Stain with tortoise pickguard, this particular model features, unsurprisingly, a laminated maple body and maple neck, though also opts for a rosewood fretboard.

The 24.6”-scale length guitar boasts the Players Edition line’s Filter’Tron pickup and control layout configuration, and comes equipped with a number of now-familiar features, including a Bigsby B6CP String-Thru bridge, G-Arrow knobs, Pearloid Neo-Classic Thumbnail inlays and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

For more information on the entire Players Edition Hollow Body range, head over to Gretsch.