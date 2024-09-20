Guitar Center's jaw-dropping Guitar-A-Thon sale is here, and it includes $430 off select D'Angelico models, up to $300 off Martin, and hundreds off a slew of Fenders

By
( )
published

Guitar Center is slashing up to 35% off guitar gear from now until October 9, and these are the 11 deals we have our eye on

Guitar-A-Thon sale
(Image credit: Guild/Gretsch)

When it comes to six-string-related sales, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is up there with the best – outside of the Black Friday guitar deals, of course. This epic sales event is an annual occurrence for the music retail giant, and frankly, we get excited every year to see what will be on offer.

We're happy to report that this year's offering doesn't disappoint. From now through October 9, hundreds have been slashed off big-name brands such as Fender, Martin, Schecter, Guild, D'Angelico, and more. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 