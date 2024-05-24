Guitar Center's Memorial Day sale is here! Score up to 35% off a host of guitar gear - including $200 off the P90-loaded Gibson Les Paul Standard

By
published

Update and upgrade your setup for less this Memorial Day, thanks to Guitar Center

Guitar Center's Memorial Day sale is here! Save up to 35% off a host of guitar gear and accessories
(Image credit: Gibson)

With Memorial Day nearly here, the deals are coming in thick and fast. Although the big day isn't until Monday, May 27, some of the biggest retailers have already slashed prices on thousands of electric guitars, acoustic guitars, basses, guitar amps and other accessories. One of the best and most varied sales comes courtesy of  Guitar Center, who is offering savings up to 35% off guitar gear from now until the 29th. In some cases, this equates to savings of hundreds of dollars on some of the most desirable gear out there. 

As is always the case, this Guitar Center Memorial Day sale offers discounts on a seriously wide range of gear. There are discounts on electric guitars from Fender and Gibson, acoustic guitars from Martin and Yamaha, and guitar amps and effects from Blackstar and Friedman - and that's just the tip of the iceberg. 

Guitar Center Memorial Day sale: Save up to 35%

Guitar Center Memorial Day sale: Save up to 35%
This Memorial Day, save some serious cash at Guitar Center. Until May 29, you can save up to 35% on a wide range of guitar gear from big names like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Blackstar, and more. So whether your rig needs an upgrade or you'd just like something new, GC is where it's at this Memorial Day.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

As a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, I help create and maintain the site's 200+ buyer's guides, scour the internet for the best possible deals on a range of guitar products, and spend a lot of time getting hands-on with the latest guitars, amps, pedals, and more. My gear reviews have also been featured in many prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazines and MusicRadar.com.

During my career, I have been lucky enough to talk to many of my musical heroes, having interviewed members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Creeper, Thrice and more.

In a past life, I worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, I advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

I also have a passion for live sound. I'm a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland. 