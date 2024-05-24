Guitar Center's Memorial Day sale is here! Score up to 35% off a host of guitar gear - including $200 off the P90-loaded Gibson Les Paul Standard

With Memorial Day nearly here, the deals are coming in thick and fast. Although the big day isn't until Monday, May 27, some of the biggest retailers have already slashed prices on thousands of electric guitars, acoustic guitars, basses, guitar amps and other accessories. One of the best and most varied sales comes courtesy of Guitar Center, who is offering savings up to 35% off guitar gear from now until the 29th. In some cases, this equates to savings of hundreds of dollars on some of the most desirable gear out there.
Guitar Center Memorial Day sale: Save up to 35%
