Guitar Center's Memorial Day sale is here! Score up to 35% off a host of guitar gear - including $200 off the P90-loaded Gibson Les Paul Standard

With Memorial Day nearly here, the deals are coming in thick and fast. Although the big day isn't until Monday, May 27, some of the biggest retailers have already slashed prices on thousands of electric guitars, acoustic guitars, basses, guitar amps and other accessories. One of the best and most varied sales comes courtesy of Guitar Center, who is offering savings up to 35% off guitar gear from now until the 29th. In some cases, this equates to savings of hundreds of dollars on some of the most desirable gear out there.

As is always the case, this Guitar Center Memorial Day sale offers discounts on a seriously wide range of gear. There are discounts on electric guitars from Fender and Gibson, acoustic guitars from Martin and Yamaha, and guitar amps and effects from Blackstar and Friedman - and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Guitar Center Memorial Day sale: Save up to 35%

This Memorial Day, save some serious cash at Guitar Center. Until May 29, you can save up to 35% on a wide range of guitar gear from big names like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Blackstar, and more. So whether your rig needs an upgrade or you'd just like something new, GC is where it's at this Memorial Day.

We can't cover everything here, but these are our favorite picks from this monumental Memorial Day guitar sale. First of all, there's a whopping $200 off the stunning Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s P-90. This retro throwback delivers stellar vintage tones with a seriously chunky neck and outstanding finishing.

We are excited to inform you that we have discovered a fantastic deal on the gorgeous limited edition HSS Fender Player Strat in Sienna Sunburst. Now with a sizable $130 discount, this humbucker-equipped Strat is fiercely versatile and a total steal at this price.

There's also a tasty $280 slashed off the Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustainiac. Featuring a Sustainiac pickup and a Floyd Rose trem, this guitar is a metal monster for sure and a bargain at only $699.

For more deals, be sure to check out our Memorial Day guitar deals page.