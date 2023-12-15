Guitar World deals of the week: last chance to save big money on Fender, Line 6, Positive Grid, and more

We're pretty much at the tail end of the gifting season now, but that doesn't mean there aren't still a few bargains to be picked up. Whether you need a last-minute present, or you just want to add something else to your collection, we've rounded up our favorite deals of the past week in one handy place for you.

If you're looking for big sales, you still have some select choices left. Most retailers have switched to Christmas gift mode, but there's still up to 35% off at Guitar Center right up until December 24th. You can also take advantage of a whopping up to 40% off at Musician's Friend, which includes loads of great guitars, pedals, and some select amps too.

Positive Grid's 12 days of Gearmas sale is still in full flow but there's very little time left for you to bag money off the whole range of Spark amps and BIAS software. There are also a multitude of sales at the Fender Shop, including your last chance to bag up to 40% off Aerodyne, a tasty $100 off Player Plus, and 20% off Vintera series guitars.

Below we've selected a few of our favorite items that we've spotted this week for you, but if you're looking for more gift ideas, make sure you check out our best Christmas gifts for guitar players guide.

Editor's picks

Line 6 HX Stomp: Was $699.99 , now $649.99

Having owned a Line 6 HX Stomp for the best part of a year now, we can safely say it's one of the best investments we've made in our rig, covering a multitude of tasks with superb quality amp and effects tones. It's currently got a nice $50 discount at Sweetwater, and you get a free travel bag worth $79.99.

Positive Grid Spark: Was $299 , now $234

A great practice amp is pretty much a necessity for the modern guitarist, and with a hefty $65 discount it doesn't get much better than the Positive Grid Spark. It also comes with a dedicated travel bag worth $60, totally free, so you can take your great tone wherever you roam.

PRS SE Silver Sky: Was $849 , now $679

Love it or hate it, the PRS SE Silver Sky was one of the best-selling guitars of 2023 for good reason. It gives you fantastic tones, outstanding playability, and rock-solid build quality at a more than reasonable price. Whether you like John Mayer or not, the $170 discount makes it worthwhile for any guitarist.

Fender Gold Foil Tele: Was $1,199.99 , now $959.99

Bored of typical guitar tones? Then the Fender Gold Foil Tele might just be the antidote. Featuring a Mahogany body, non-compensated bridge saddles, and of course, those Gold Foil pickups this whole guitar is very non-standard, and in our review we praised it for its unique sonic flavor. It's also got a tempting $240 discount at the Fender store right now.

Boss DS-1W: Was $149.99 , now $99.99

An upgraded version of one of the best-selling distortion pedals of all time, this Waza Craft DS-1W has got a huge $50 discount at Musician's Friend at the moment. Delivering the well known classic tone of the DS-1, you also get a secondary mode with a more focused midrange, essentially making it two great pedals in one.

Guitar sales to shop

